MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington freshman Remington Adams scoops up a ground ball in the infield on the run. Adams threw a runner out at first on the play during Farmington's 9-3 triumph over former 5A West foe, Vilonia, Friday.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington (10-2, 2-0) triumphed 9-3 over former 5A West foe, Vilonia, Friday showing promise in a nonconference softball game that featured ebb and flow.

The Lady Cardinals jumped out to a 7-0 advantage but gave up 3 runs to the Lady Eagles in the top of the sixth then answered with 2 runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning before retiring Vilonia in order to clinch the win.

"We're 12 games in and we've still got so much to learn," said Farmington coach Randy Osnes. "It's amazing how good this team can be."

Osnes lamented a letdown in concentration in the batter's box with the Lady Cardinals not able to bring runners around in the middle innings.

"It's the little things, not only that, but base running also," Osnes said. "We've got three and four weeks to get things lined out. We've just got to do it on a regular basis."

Osnes, who won his 500th game in 2017 as Farmington's head coach, should know. He's taken the lion's share of teams to the state tournament during his tenure. The season is rare when Farmington doesn't qualify for state and in 2018 the Lady Cardinals finished as State 5A Runner-up with a bittersweet 1-run loss to nemesis Greenbrier in the finals played at Benton.

Farmington turned a double play in the second inning after Vilonia's leadoff hitter was struck by an errant pitch. Farmington starter McKenzie Bogan (7-2), who went the distance, induced an infield hit caught by shortstop Shayley Treat and thrown to first. The next batter hit another line drive to Farmington freshman Remington Adams playing second base and Farmington went up to bat.

Paige Anderson doubled into right center with one out. Treat followed with a single up the middle putting runners at the corners for Bogan, who helped her cause by driving in Farmington's first run with a single. Eliana Marano did likewise driving in a second run. With two runners on first baseman Kally Stout went yard blasting a 3-run homer over the left field wall for a 5-0 Farmington lead.

Farmington added two more runs in the third. Adams cranked out an RBI triple, then scored on a passed ball with Treat batting.

In the sixth Farmington loaded the bases only to have Vilonia get a force out at the plate for out No. 2. Adams brought in a run with an infield single as she beat a throw to first on a very close play. Anderson drew a walk to push a run in and Farmington won 9-3.

Farmington 10, Gravette 7

Gravette came out gunning for a win entertaining Farmington on Tuesday, March 26, but the Lady Cardinals were up for the challenge as both teams produced 10 hits apiece.

Gravette scored 4 runs in the sixth inning off Bogan, who threw all seven innings striking out four. Gravette got singles from Megan Woodmancy and Gabbi Scott and capitalized on an error when Cally Kildow made contact.

Farmington produced early runs. In the first inning, Alyssa Reed singled to drive in a run. Reed and Grace Boatright had 3 hits apiece to lead the Lady Cardinals. Farmington also stole six bases to keep the pressure on.

Bailey Elmore took the loss for Gravette allowing 8 runs on 8 hits over 5 innings, striking out three. Kildow threw two innings in relief allowing 2 runs.

Kildow, Woodmancy, and Hannah Cole had multiple hits for the Lady Lions.

Sports on 04/03/2019