PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove survived a grand slam and 4 runs by West Fork in the top of the seventh with a 3-run rally in their last at-bat.

West Fork sophomore Shayleigh Barnes hit her second home run of the season, a bases-loaded blast transforming Prairie Grove's 1-0 lead into a 4-1 deficit in the top of the second inning. Prairie Grove starter Madie Stearman walked the leadoff hitter then gave up a single to start the inning. Madie Stearman struck out freshman Brianna Good on a 1-2 offering and induced Haley Beth Johnson into a pop-up that was caught by Lady Tiger catcher Sarah Benton for the second out. Hannah Young singled into right field to load the bases and set up a confrontation with Barnes.

Barnes fell behind in the count 1-2 with a long foul that would have been a homer had it stayed fair. She hammered the next pitch for a grand slam that sent Prairie Grove outfielder Kelsey Pickett crashing into the left field wall in a valiant attempt to rob Barnes of a home run.

Stearman got out of the inning by getting Kendyl Hooper to ground-out to first.

Prairie Grove fought back and regained the lead at 6-4 at the end of the sixth. The Lady Tigers were three outs away from victory, but West Fork refused to go down easy.

Johnson smacked an 0-2 pitch for a leadoff single. Young bunted her way on when a throw to first was dropped. Barnes drove in her fifth and sixth runs of the game by bashing a double off the center field wall tying the game at 6-6. Stearman struck out Hooper, who swung and missed.

Then came a controversial play. Kyndalle Reed connected for what would become a double. Benton applied a tag on a throw to the plate, but the runner was ruled safe and West Fork sneaked ahead, 7-6.

Stearman caught Cassidy Vanhook looking at a called strike three for out No. 2. Baileigh Cash singled up the middle and advanced to second on a passed ball with Elyssa Hauser batting. Hauser plated Cash with a single when a throw to first came in a tad late.

West Fork left runners at the corners when Stearman fielded a ground ball in the chalked circle and threw out Good.

Prairie Grove shared the wealth offensively with six different players driving in runs led by Pickett (3-for-3, 1 RBI), Benton (2-for-3, 1 RBI), Madie Hutchinson (2-for-3, 1 RBI), and Raegen Rochier (1-for-3, 2 RBIs).

Sports on 04/03/2019