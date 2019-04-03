MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln sophomore Sena Lund scored a pair of second half goals to lead the Lady Wolves to their first-ever victory in conference play with a 2-1 come-from-behind victory on the road at Eureka Springs Thursday. Lincoln pioneered girls soccer at the junior varsity level last season and has moved up to varsity competition for 2019.

LINCOLN -- Lincoln sophomore Sena Lund scored a pair of second half goals to lead the Lady Wolves to their first-ever victory in girls soccer conference play at Eureka Springs Thursday.

Lund, who transferred into the school district after her family relocated from Alaska last June, arrived on the scene just in time to become a part of school history.

Lincoln pioneered girls soccer at the junior varsity level last season and has moved up to varsity competition for 2019. The Lady Wolves began the season 0-5, but that record doesn't deter first-year coach Austin Lewis, who took over the program from Emilianne Slammons.

"I didn't know what to expect getting into the soccer program," Lewis said.

He has been pleasantly surprised with the Lady Wolves achieving a milestone after an auspicious start.

"We did not have a good nonconference schedule as far as having any easy teams to play, which helped us yesterday going up against a tough team," Lewis said on Friday referring to the 2-1 come-from-behind victory on the road.

"We were down 1-0 at the half, but they came back strong in the second half. They've got a lot of fight in them," Lewis said.

Eureka Springs, which has fielded a varsity soccer team for some time now, didn't make things easy for Lincoln.

Eureka Springs senior Ana Martinez made good on her only shot scoring a goal in the first half to put the Lady Highlanders up 1-0 at halftime.

Eureka Springs got 9 shots in all with junior Grayson Ertel taking six and junior Savannah Reeves taking two. Lincoln aggressively pursued the ball getting 15 shots on goal, 10 of which were stopped by Eureka Springs goalkeeper Makenzie Meyer who was credited with as many saves.

Still, the Lady Wolves weren't successful in converting any of those shots into goals until the second half.

Lund's classmate Kyli Jenkins earned an assist on Lund's first goal which tied the match, 1-1. Lund was in the right place at the right time when junior Arianna Ortiz attacked later in the second half.

"Ari made a shot. The goalie blocked it. When it came back out I got it and scored," Lund said. "It was exciting. It was awesome. Helping out the team was really fun."

Lund played two years of recreational soccer in Alaska, America's northernmost state that has a climate not conducive to the sport.

"I just thought it would be fun so I tried it out for a recreational team. Then I got here (to Lincoln), new school, new team. I thought I'd try it out."

Her teammates are glad she did.

