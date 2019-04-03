Driving through the countryside is so pleasurable now, even though the trees are bare. The jonquils are at their best and the forsythia bushes join them in their beauty. As it is every year, the bank beside the highway on the Griscom farm is one beautiful picture.

Talk about beauty! As the moon came up each morning last week, it was a huge, big ball, bright red, really a full moon. Then, this Tuesday morning, when the sun peeped over the hill, it looked exactly like the moon had last week, big and red, and it could be seen a few minutes before it became too bright to look at. Just as few of God's great wonders.

Gary Davis again visited the Sugar Hill Church Sunday, bringing the morning message in the absence of Pastor Rick Reed, who wasn't feeling well. Gary's message was from several passages of Scripture, bringing all together to point to Christ.

The Recipe Exchange group will meet Monday, April 8, at 1 p.m. in the library. Each one asked to bring an old-fashion recipe, and also some good "tips" for the planned recipe book. This is always a fun time, with comparing, exchanging, and the relating of ideas, and sometimes even telling of mistakes.

Time for some fun. A police officer sees a car weaving back and forth down the highway, so he takes off after it. He pulls up along side and sees the driver is a little old lady, and she is knitting as she drives. He can't believe it and he yells, "Pull over!" And she yells, "No, it's a scarf!"

Happy birthday to Nathan Cochran, Bill Griscom, Phyllis Reed, Ken Power, Lynnwood Holloway, Dale Bailey.

Happy anniversary to Eugene and Elaine Olszewski, Robert and Bonita Curtsinger.

Happy years, all!

