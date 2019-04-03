Lincoln police is investigating two burglaries that occurred at businesses along Pridemore Drive on separate nights, according to Chief Kenneth Albright.

Albright said police believe one person was involved in the break-ins at Quick-A-Way at 208 W. Pridemore and Fast Trax, 310 E. Pridemore.

In both incidents, the suspect or suspects broke the glass of the front door to enter the building and stole money from the gaming machines in the stores. The suspect cut the lock off the machines to steal the money.

Albright declined to release how much money was missing because of the ongoing investigation.

The break-in at Quick-A-Way occurred after midnight March 22 and the burglary at Fast Trax occurred in the early hours of March 27.

No alarms were triggered. The incidents were discovered by the employees when they came to work that morning, Albright said.

General News on 04/03/2019