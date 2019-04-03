FARMINGTON

Sylvia Phipps, 38, Prairie Grove, was arrested March 10 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jordan Bates, 26, of Farmington, was arrested March 11 in connection with first degree criminal mischief.

Ashley Mayes, 30, of West Fork, was arrested March 11 in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine.

Curtis Luttrell, 28, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 11 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Richard Eugene Ewing, 38, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 11 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Nathan Greenlee, 31, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 11 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Edward Carney, 27, of Farmington, was arrested March 13 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Robert Wheeler, 46, of Farmington, was arrested March 13 in connection with third degree domestic battering.

Gaven Williams, 22, of Berryville, was arrested March 14 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Sherry Doss, 59, of Lincoln, was arrested March 14 on a warrant for failure to pay.

William Byrd, 27, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Robert Phipps, 41, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 15 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Edward Henry Yarberry, 35, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 16 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Brook Lamb, 36, of Cane Hill, was arrested March 17 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Ryan Deshazo, 28, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 18 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jesse Groulx, 40, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 19 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Justin Parker, 28, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 19 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jerry Kosier, 33, of Springdale, was arrested March 19 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Alec Baker, 23, of Goodman, Mo., was arrested March 19 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Daniel Luna, 28, of Farmington, was arrested March 20, in connection with third degree domestic battering.

Colten Scott, 25, of Huntsville, was arrested March 21 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Donald Hudson, 25, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 21 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Christy Myers, 40, of Springdale, was arrested March 21 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Destiny Fletcher, 26, of Farmington was arrested March 23 in connection with felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chad Tanner, 32, of Elkins, was arrested March 23 in connection with felony possession of drug paraphernalia, false evidence of title.

Montanna Grogan, 21, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 24 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Amanda Autry, 39, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 24 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Aaron Long, 23, of West Fork, was arrested March 24 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Carlo Vanbrunt, 29, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 25 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Mara Bridges, 28, of Atkins, was arrrested March 23 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Destiny Draper, 22, of Farmington, was arrested March 25 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Haylen Thomas, 23, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 26 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Robert Purtle, 33, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 26 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Ashley Strickland, 34, of West Fork, was arrested March 26 in connection with furnishing prohibited articles, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Micheal Anthony Buchanan, 26, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 26 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Christophe Barton, 32, of Farmington, was arrested March 26 in connection with contempt.

Rolinda Wong, 21, of Farmington, was arrested March 26 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Tiffanie Smith, 28, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 27 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Neriah Ruth, 34, of West Fork, was arrested March 27 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Julio Andres Vargas Lopez, 25, of Springdale, was arrested March 27 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Allen Davis, 31, of Rogers, was arrested March 27 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Thomas Gragson, 53, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 29 on a warrant for failure to appear.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Michele Roulet, 37, of Lincoln, was cited March 18 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Steven Miller, 37, of Lincoln, was cited March 19 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Tillmen Tollett, 46, of Prairie Grove was cited March 19 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Cassondra Foy, 27, of Lincoln, was arrested March 19 in connection with felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Flanagan, 32, of Lincoln, was cited March 19 in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Lahoma Cruz, 42, of Lincoln, was cited March 20 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Melinda Hammons, 42, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 22 on a warrant for failure to appear.

William Fidler, 64, of Prairie Grove, was cited March 22 on a warrant for failure to comply.

Randy Taggart, 25, of Springdale, was cited March 22 on a warrant for failure to pay.

John P. Lee, 54, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 24 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jeffrey Montague, 31, of Fayetteville, was cited March 22 in connection with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, improper lane change.

Andrew Bizzell, 28, of Prairie Grove, was cited March 23 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stacy Jackson, 41, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 25 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Brett Bradley, 37, of Fayetteville, was cited March 25 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Robert Purtle, 33, of Summers, was arrested March 26 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Michaele Pennington, 22, of Fayetteville, was cited March 26 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Thomas Beauchamp, 35, of Huntsville, was arrested March 26 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Justin Crow, 28, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 27 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Pamela Raborn, 35, of Lincoln, was cited March 28 was cited March 28 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Ron Eddleman, 37, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 27 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Thomas Tannehill, 41, of Farmington, was cited March 28 in connection with theft of property.

Tyra East, 36, of Prairie Grove, was cited March 28 in connection with theft of property.

Colton Glanton, 25, of Lincoln, was arrested March 28 in connection with driving on suspended driver's license, speeding, obstructing governmental operations.

An 11-year-old boy of Prairie Grove was cited March 26 in connection with theft of property.

