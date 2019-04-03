PRAIRIE GROVE -- The Lady Tiger girls soccer team (8-3, 1-0) dominated Morrilton, winning 6-0 Friday.

Senior Megan Thompson scored 3 goals and racked up 7 total points by adding an assist while junior Aniyah Gibbs added 2 goals and junior Jacquelynn chipped in a goal. The Lady Tigers took a 5-0 lead in the first half.

"We just came out and executed the game plan. We had a lot of good runs," said Prairie Grove coach Stephanie Mitchell. "We got the passes that we had to have and connected when we needed to."

Mitchell was also pleased with the Lady Tigers defensive performance noting Morrilton didn't get many shots on goal.

"Our defense was able to hold them," Mitchell said. "Our defense worked well."

At the beginning of the week, Prairie Grove suffered a 3-1 loss to Stilwell, Okla.

Sophomore Teagan Higgins scored the Lady Tigers' only goal in the first half off an assist by classmate Adamaris Lopez.

"Obviously it didn't go the way I wanted," Mitchell said. "I thought we played really hard. It's nice to play at that speed. It will prepare us for the season. We had a lot of great opportunities. We've just got to connect on every opportunity that we have."

Mitchell said defending a steady attack was good experience for Prairie Grove goalkeeper Gracie Pierce.

"It was good for our goalkeeper to get some practice defending strong shots because we haven't had heavily defensive games."

Prairie Grove defeated Berryville 2-1 to open the conference season with a win on Tuesday, March 26. Higgins and Thompson each scored a goal both from a Jenkins assist. The match was tied 1-1 at halftime.

