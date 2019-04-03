COURTESY PHOTO Trevor Lorrt and Olivia Harlow, both seniors with Farmington High School's honor choir, gave solo performances at the Farmington School Board meeting last week. Lorrt has been a member of All State Choir both his junior and senior years. He's the first Farmington student to make All State Choir. Olivia has performed at Solo and Ensemble from ninth-12th grades and earned the highest score each time, a superior rating.

FARMINGTON -- A year ago, in the wake of a fatal school shooting in Florida on Feb. 14, 2018, and two recent bomb threats at Lynch Middle School, Farmington School Board held an emotional meeting to talk about school safety.

Parents, teachers, school principals and law enforcement officers attended the meeting to discuss campus security and plans to make schools more secure.

Last week, school officials gave an update on the measures put in place the past year to upgrade safety at all school buildings.

"We are so much better off than we were one year ago," Superintendent Bryan Law told board members and those at the March 25 meeting, held at Farmington High School. "We spent a lot of money last year that we were not planning on spending."

Stephanie Pinkerton, assistant superintendent, gave a report on safety improvements for the meeting. The school has spent $67,400 for security updates the past year, not including any salaries, according to Pinkerton.

Security Upgrades Listed

In March 2018, the district installed a bullet-resistant film on all entry windows and doors for school buildings for $14,664.

Since August 2018, the district has added 51 new cameras for a total of 122 cameras district wide, added 28 new speakers for a total of 206 speakers district wide and purchased 12 new bullhorns for a total of 29 district wide.

Pinkerton said the cameras, speakers and bullhorns will make sure more area is covered for school safety. At the junior high, for example, she said students have to go outside to go to classes in other buildings. Those students may not be able to hear emergency announcements given out over the loudspeaker. Bullhorns would help get information out to students moving from building to building, Pinkerton said.

The district installed 12 new door key fobs for a total of 34 district wide and added five buzzer systems so visitors have to be buzzed in at the main entrance for all school buildings.

In addition, the school has installed 329 Night Lock Down devices. These are additional locking devices for doors. Pinkerton said only 18 more devices are needed to cover all doors in the district. This includes classroom doors and other doors, such as doors to custodial supplies.

So far, about $18,000 has been spent on lockdown devices. Of this, about $7,000 was raised through an Adopt A Door project organized by School Resource Officer Jimmy Brotherton.

Other Safety Programs

The district uses the RAVE emergency app. Farmington has 268 people connected to the RAVE notification system, including teachers, administrators, law enforcement and other emergency rescue agencies. Teachers and others are able to notify emergency agencies almost instantly by using the RAVE app.

The district continues to conduct drills on A.L.I.C.E. training to help schools and students be prepared for an active shooter situation. This year, the school held training sessions for substitute teachers, and maintenance, transportation and cafeteria empl0yees.

Other school safety measures the past year included adding Bill Phelan as a school security officer and Josh Catron as a second school resource officer through Farmington Police Department. Phelan is retired from Fayetteville Police Department. Catron started as an SRO on March 25.

Future plans, Pinkerton said, are to update the district's crisis plan through meetings with Farmington police and fire departments, Washington County Emergency Management, Central EMS and the FBI. Also, four school staff members will attend training to become qualified to conduct site assessments for school safety.

Leading The Way

Pinkerton praised Brotherton for his work as school resource officer the past year. One new program started by Brotherton is a quarterly meeting with other school resource officers and area law enforcement agencies to share ideas and discuss concerns.

Brotherton told school board members Farmington is ahead of many other districts in school safety because of its lockdown devices and its training.

Law agreed with him.

"We're leading the way as far as I'm concerned with what's taking place with school security," Law said.

Law also commended Brotherton and Pinkerton for their work the past year.

"We made great improvements in one year," Law said. "It's been a tremendous year of improvements."

Jeff Oxford, board president, said he's heard from friends who serve on other school boards in Northwest Arkansas and they are aware of what Farmington is doing for school safety.

"It's out there what you guys are doing," Oxford said. "I'm proud of what you're doing in the buildings."

Other School News

In other action, the School Board approved purchasing 225 Macbook Pro laptop computers for all certified staff and some classified employees for a total of $193,000, about $1,200 per computer. The school will pay Apple $74,000 per year (zero percent financing) over a four-year period for the laptops.

The recommendation to purchase laptops instead of desktop computers came from a district Technology Leadership Team, according to Jarod Morrison, technology director.

The district's desktop computers will be repurposed in other areas of the district, Morrison said. Apple has agreed to purchase what's not reused.

Tracy Vinson, school nurse for Williams Elementary School, received the Above & Beyond Award for Farmington for the month of March. Vinson not only serves as school nurse but also is involved in many other activities and programs at the school. The award is sponsored by Sam's Furniture and Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce.

Law gave an update on the school's plan to demolish the old south hall at Farmington Junior High. The school board agreed to tear down the south hall and the oldest high school gym as part of the money it received from the state for the new high school.

Kinco Construction will be contractor for the project. The cost will be $89,000 to remove asbestos from two areas and tear down the building. The money will come from $160,000 in contingency set aside for Phase 3 of the Farmington High campus. The work will be done this summer. Next fall the school will discuss a new classroom addition for the junior high school.

The old gym will not be demolished for a couple of years.

