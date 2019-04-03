MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Morrilton defenders break up a Prairie Grove attack during the first half of Friday's conference boys soccer match won by the Tigers, 5-3, in a shootout. The match was tied 1-1 at the end of regulation and Prairie Grove won on penalty kicks.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The Tiger boys soccer team went into a shootout and prevailed against Morrilton on penalty kicks by a 5-3 final Friday.

"These guys (Morrilton) are better than their record (3-5, 0-2). I was anticipating a good, physical match," said Prairie Grove coach Darren Chandler.

"I'm just proud of our guys for the effort they put forth. We possessed the ball really well, didn't make a whole lot of mental errors and just didn't get as many opportunities as we needed," Chandler said while noting, "This season and the two prior we've not lost a shootout so when it comes down to the shootout at the end I feel like we have the advantage. I don't know that a lot of teams practice it quite as often as we do. When it happens we're ready for it."

In the shootout, Prairie Grove was 4-for-4 while Morrilton went 2-for-4 with Prairie Grove goalkeeper Zach Ryver blocking the final Devil Dog attempt.

Pedor Thorso kicked wide left, missing Morrilton's first attempt. Christian Cruz made the second and Ryver nearly stopped the third but Gerardo Zuniga's kick went off his hands. Claudio Constantini had his kick blocked by Ryver.

Cade Walker made good on his penalty kick. Asende Lubende drove a point in the right corner. Josh Brant booted in the last kick also going to the right corner.

Lubende had a shot with two seconds remaining that would have avoided the shootout, but Morrilton goalkeeper Jacolby Criswell (6-1, 206), a Division I football recruit with 4.6 speed and a 31-inch vertical leap smothered the ball, recording his fourth save over the final 5:06.

Chandler said he thought the Tigers realized they were facing a really, athletic goalkeeper.

"You can't really put it on us missing opportunities. They just had a really good guy in the goal and these guys have never been the type of guy who messes up and gets down on it. They always get that attitude that if I mess up, I'm going to make up for it with my effort and my hustle on the next play, on the next series," Chandler said.

At the beginning of the week, Prairie Grove defeated Stilwell, Okla., 5-3. The Tigers took a 3-0 halftime lead.

"Stilwell's a nice, pretty good team. We got a nice, comfortable lead on them," Chandler said.

He tried to get some of the reserve players into the match, but the Indians rallied in the second half.

"You got to be solid on a team like Stilwell. We let them score three quick goals and catch up to us," Chandler said.

With the score tied at 3-3 in the second half, Chandler reinserted his starters and Prairie Grove pulled away with two goals to win 5-3.

"Maybe the rest did them a little good, maybe a little bit of other motivation, just emotional motivation, but they went in and they scored two goals pretty quickly," Chandler said. "A good night in general. Joshua Brant had two goals. Asende Lubende had a couple of goals as well. Just a real solid effort."

