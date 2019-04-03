PRAIRIE GROVE -- The Prairie Grove baseball team split its games last week winning one and losing one. The Tigers are now 7-5 overall and 0-2 in the 4A-1 under interim head coach Jed Davis.

Shiloh Christian 9, Prairie Grove 2

Prairie Grove (7-5) only allowed Shiloh Christian (11-2) to score in two innings, but the innings were big enough for the Saints to claim a 9-2 win in 4A-1 Conference play Tuesday, March 26.

Saint starter Walker Williams dominated Prairie Grove, allowing a solitary hit by the Tigers through 6 innings with 10 strike-outs to earn the win. Prairie Grove's only hit of the game came in the form of a double by Drew Cates.

Meanwhile Shiloh cranked up its offense with Jaiden Henry going 3-for-4 with an RBI as the Saints' leadoff hitter. Marcus Brown went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and 3 RBIs while Williams was 2-for-4 with a double and 3 RBIs.

Jadin Higgins took the loss for the Tigers.

Prairie Grove 11, West Fork 0

A Monday, March 25, game switched fields from West Fork to Prairie Grove and the hometown Tigers capitalized by posting an 11-0 shutout of the visiting Tigers.

Prairie Grove scored 9 runs in the second inning and two pitchers, Kaine Caswell and Kyle Fidler, combined to limit West Fork to 3 hits.

Caswell earned the win. He threw 3 innings allowing 2 hits and striking out 4. Fidler came on in relief and mowed West Fork batters down striking out 5-of-6 batters he faced over the final 2 innings.

Offensively, three different players each drove in a pair of runs: Caswell (3-for-3, 2 RBIs), Drew Cates (2-run homer) and Josh Hyden. Prairie Grove had 10 hits.

