The trial for former Lincoln Police Chief Brian Key, who is facing felony charges, will be 8:30 a.m., Monday, May 13, according to court records.

Key was scheduled to stand trial March 6 but his attorney, Lisa Dennis of Fayetteville, filed a motion asking the court to continue the trial date.

Key is facing felony charges of tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. He pleaded not guilty to the charges Dec. 26, 2018, in Washington County Circuit Court.

Court records also show that Judge John Threet signed an order Feb. 4 appointing Jack McQuary as a special prosecutor for the case. McQuary works in the state Office of the Prosecutor Coordinator.

Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett asked for a special prosecutor because of the "working relationship between this office and the Lincoln Police Department, as well as a previous working relationship with the defendant."

Arkansas State Police opened its investigation into possible mishandling of evidence by Key on Sept. 25 and arrested Key on Dec. 13.

The arrest warrant said that Key altered, destroyed, suppressed, removed or concealed records or other items with the purpose of impairing an investigation in late October. The warrant also said Key on or about Oct. 26 possessed drug paraphernalia with the purpose of using the paraphernalia for a controlled substance.

According to the affidavit, Key had been taking prescription medicine from people under the pretense of placing it in the city's drug take-back box. The arrest report also said surveillance video showed Key removing something, possibly prescription pills seized during a traffic stop, from a drawer in the police department and removing an envelope with drug paraphernalia from an officer's locker.

A state police officer searched Key's vehicle and found drug paraphernalia, including syringes, a glass pipe with residue and a baggie with residue, the arrest report said.

Key had been with Lincoln Police Department for 15 years. He was named police chief on Aug. 22. Mayor Rob Hulse fired Key on Oct. 27. At the time, because of a pending investigation, no information was released on why Key was dismissed.

General News on 04/03/2019