Prairie Grove's Bekah Bostain, Farmington's Myles Harvey and Lincoln's Adam Keith are this week's nominees for Spring Sports Player of the Week.

Prairie Grove senior Bekah Bostain won the 3,200 meter and finished second in the 1,600 meter races during the Wolf Relays held last week at Lincoln.

Farmington freshman Myles Harvey threw a 2-hitter leading Farmington past Siloam Springs, 8-0, on Monday, April 1. The win snapped a 3-game losing streak.

Lincoln senior Adam Keith won the 400 meter dash during the Wolf Relays hosted by Lincoln High School on Thursday, March 28.