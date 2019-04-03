BETHEL GROVE

Monthly Dinner, Music

Bethel Grove community will have its monthly dinner and music Friday, April 5, at the community building. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. and music by John Robert Hart at 7 p.m. Bring a covered dish to the dinner.

FARMINGTON

Celebrating 20 Years

Farmington Senior Activity & Wellness Center will celebrate its 20th anniversary, 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 3. The public is invited.

Kiwanis Eggstravaganza

Farmington Area Kiwanis Club will sponsor its 2019 Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 13, at Williams Elementary School on Broyles Street. Gates will open at noon and egg hunts will begin at 1 p.m. The event includes face painting, games, prizes, hot dogs and the Easter bunny.

LINCOLN

Pamper Your Pooch

The city of Lincoln and Lincoln Pound Pals are sponsoring Pamper Your Pooch, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at Lincoln Square. Residents can register their dogs for free. Other services will be microchip and vaccines for $40 per dog (cash only). Also, photo booth, free hotdogs, raffles and pet adoptions will be going on during the event.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Library Grand Opening

The new Prairie Grove Public Library will have its grand opening on Saturday, April 6. A ribbon cutting will be held at 9:30 a.m. with special activities to follow. The public is invited to the ribbon cutting and open house.

Town Hall Meeting

Prairie Grove schools will present a Town Hall meeting on "Preventing Underage Drinking and Vaping," 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 8, at the Prairie Grove High School cafeteria. Washington County Sheriff's Office will provide free burgers, hotdogs, chips and drinks. Speaker is Dr. Rodney Wambeam with the University of Wyoming. The event is sponsored by Prairie Grove Police Department and Project Right Choice.

Music At The Grove

A free concert, rain or shine, will be held Thursday, April 11 at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Concert schedule is 6:30 p.m. 9th Grade Farmington Jazz Band; 7-8 p.m. Farmington High Jazz Band; 8-9 p.m. Prairie Grove High Jazz Band. Bring your chairs and blankets for the concert at the amphitheater. If it rains, concert will be moved to Latta Barn.

Easter Egg Hunt

Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce and 2nd Saturday Trades Day will host an Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13. The hunt for ages 0-6 will be 2 p.m. at PG Chamber lawn. The egg for ages 7-12 will be 2:30 p.m. at Mock Park. Eggs may include candy and smaller prizes to be collected at local businesses. One egg will be a Golden Egg for a special prize.

Chip Shot Clinic

The city of Prairie Grove will have its annual Chip-Shot Clinic from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 13, behind City Hall.

WEDINGTON

Spaghetti Dinner

Wedington Fire Department will have its annual Spaghetti Dinner, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the station, 13496 W. Highway 16 in Fayetteville. Cost is $6 adults, $2 ages 6-12, free under 6.

Community on 04/03/2019