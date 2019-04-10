PHOTO COURTESY FARMINGTON PD This Lexus, driven by a 15-year-old girl, crashed into the front door of Dollar Tree on Saturday. No one was injured.

FARMINGTON -- A 15-year-old girl of Farmington, driving without a learner's permit or an adult in the vehicle, crashed into the front door of the Dollar Tree store in Farmington about 11 a.m. Saturday, according to Capt. Mike Wilbanks with Farmington Police Department.

No one was injured. No one else was in the vehicle.

The girl told police her foot slipped off the brake and hit the gas pedal. She was driving a Lexus sedan that apparently belonged to her aunt, Wilbanks said.

Wilbanks said no one had been cited in the accident at this time but it was still under investigation.

