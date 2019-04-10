The Arkansas Realtors Association is pleased to announce that one of its members, Heather Keenen, was recently awarded the GRI (Graduate, Realtor Institute) designation after successfully completing more than 60 hours of specific education outlined by the National Association of Realtors. Keenen joins other top producers in the real estate industry who hold the designation across the nation.

The institute, which is administered by the Arkansas Realtors Association, was developed to satisfy the need for a more comprehensive and effective learning experience in various phases of real estate. Realtors with this designation become more competent professionals, render broader and more effective service, and elevate the standards of the real estate industry.

The GRI designation sets individuals apart from other real estate agents and is awarded exclusively to Realtors that fulfill the stringent requirements set forth by the institute. The designation indicates to the public that these individuals have obtained professional, career specific education that affects them, their clients and customers.

Keenen is the executive broker and vice president of real estate sales for Team Ag Real Estate, a local real estate company in Lincoln. In addition, Keenen is the only Realtor in Northwest Arkansas to also hold the RENE (Real Estate Negotiation Expert) Designation from the Real Estate Business Institute (REBI).

