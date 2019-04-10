Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Farmington senior Eliana Marano looks to connect with a pitch during play in Gentry on Thursday.

GENTRY -- After a big win against Prairie Grove on April 1, the Lady Pioneers were shut out at home by the Lady Cardinals of Farmington Thursday.

Gentry 11, Prairie Grove 3

The Lady Pioneers had a shut going and took an early lead against the Lady Tigers in Prairie Grove on Monday, April 1, with four runs in the first inning, another in the second, three in the fourth and three in the seventh.

The Prairie Grove girls brought three runners home in the bottom of the seventh inning on singles by Charity Stearman and Delaney Boyd and a groundout by Sydney Lowery to spoil the shutout but not enough to get back into the game. Gentry won the game, 11-3, and had 11 hits in the game.

Liberty Brannon hit a double and a triple in the game and had two RBIs. Cariss Goessens hit two doubles in the game and brought in three runs for the Lady Pioneers.

Kyleigh Wheaton and Mandy Barber each had two RBIs as well.

Wheaton pitched all seven innings, allowed five hits, three runs and struck out 10.

Farmington 16, Gentry 0

The Lady Cardinals from Farmington shut out the Lady Pioneers on Thursday when they visited Gentry.

The Lady Cards picked up two runs in the first, another in the second and then blew open the game in the third, scoring eight runners. Then, as if that wasn't enough, they brought home another five runners in the fifth and final inning of the game.

Kyleigh Wheaton had Gentry's only hit of the evening, a triple.

Wheaton and Raegan Jude shared pitching duties in the game, with each striking out one in just over two innings of pitching. Together, they allowed Farmington 10 hits and 16 runs in the game.

Gentry was charged with 14 errors. Farmington had none.

