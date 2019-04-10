Photos: Anderson

Juanita June Anderson

Juanita June Anderson, 78, of Farmington, Ark., passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Little Rock, Ark. She was born Dec. 12, 1940, in Lincoln, Ark., the daughter of Lacy Tolbert and Pearl Mae (Hurst) Shannon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Freddie Leon Campbell; one son, Richard Leon Anderson; one brother, Cecil Junior Shannon; one sister, Oleta Marie Reed.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Don Anderson; two sons, Dennis Ray Anderson and wife Vicki, James Anderson and wife Julie; one daughter, Teresa Vela and husband Ryan; three brothers, Jimmie Shannon, LeRoy Shannon, Roy "Tubby" Shannon; two sisters, Querita Faddis and Benita Aston; eight grandchildren, Cortney, Amanda, Dustin, Shannon, Alex, Benton, Breanne, and Ben; and eight great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the Luginbuel Chapel.

Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Main Street Baptist Church in Farmington. Burial will be in the Bethesda Cemetery. No graveside service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Main Street Baptist Church, P.O. Box 847, Farmington, AR 72730 or the Gideons International, P.O. Box 641, Prairie Grove, AR 72753.

Ethna Faye Billings

Ethna Faye Billings, 78, of Fayetteville, Ark., passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She was born February 15, 1941, in Keeler, Ark., the daughter of Van and Eula (Hardin) Billings.

She retired from Gospel Publishing House then later worked for the Census Bureau for several years, managed Hickory Farms Christmas Kiosk in the mall for several seasons, and worked for H&R Block. She volunteered at the Shiloh Museum and was active with the School of the Ozarks Alumni Association.

She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers, Truman, Virgil, Ulis, Marion, Everett and Clyde Billings; four sisters, Louise Latham, Lazelle Willsey, Lucia Mae Gideon and Vanetta Dunn; two half-sisters, Ruth Johnson and Ruby Patterson.

Survivors include one brother, Farrell Billings; one sister, Charlsie Billings; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral service was held April 6, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Ark. Burial was in the Farmington Cemetery. Following the service family and friends met at the Latta Barn in Prairie Grove Battlefield Park to share food and memories.

Bernadine L. Johnson

Bernadine "Bernie" L. Johnson, 83, of Springdale, Ark., passed away April 3, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born on Sept. 10, 1935, in Davenport Iowa.

She spent 45 years working as a nursing assistant. She loved her dog, Baby, and her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She took every opportunity she had to go out to eat with family and friends. She frequented the Springdale Senior Center and enjoyed going out to BINGO with her girlfriends. She was the life of the conversation and she told the best jokes.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandmother; and her son, Stanley Meeker of Lowell, Ark.

She is survived by one sister, Marilyn Wright (Don) of Arizona; her children, Janelle Trowbridge of Springdale, Derrald Meeker Jr. (Lydia) of Siloam Springs, Ark., Juanita Meeker of Bentonville, Ark., Karla Meeker (wife of Stanley) of Lowell, Donnie Meeker (Tammy) of Siloam Springs, Ronald Meeker (Eve) of Lincoln, Ark., and Ramona Meeker (Gary) of Springdale; 17 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service was held Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Springdale.

Gary Smith

Gary Smith, 84, died March 30, 2019. He was born July 4, 1934, to Howard Max and Lola Agnes Smith in Pretty Prairie, Kan.

He grew up in several Kansas towns before graduating from Dodge City, Kan., High School. During the summer of 1952, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving four years on the USS Herbert J. Thomas DDR 833 as a member of the 7th Fleet in the western Asian Pacific waters.

Following his naval commitment he attended Sterling College in Sterling, Kan. He graduated in 1960 and started his teaching career which spanned 40 years. He received his master's degree from Emporia State University. He worked at many levels of education from preschool to graduate students. During his service of working with students he worked as an elementary physical education teacher in Kansas public schools, Emporia State University Lab facility/P.E. Department and later as an administrator at Lowther Middle School North in Emporia, Kan.

Following retirement he moved to Arkansas and has spent his time buying items for resale and making a variety of handmade Native American reproductions. His expanded family includes several auction attendees, who gave him many hours of laughter. He attended and was active in the First Presbyterian Church in Lincoln, Ark.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Patrick; and his parents.

He is survived by a daughter, Shelly Kuhl; son, Shawn; and four grandchildren, Malone, Geoffry, Cullen and Claire.

