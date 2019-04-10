PRAIRIE GROVE

Ashley Strickland, 34, of West Fork, was arrested March 26 in connection with furnishing prohibited articles, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Micheal Anthony Buchanan, 26, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 26 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Christopher Barton, 32, of Farmington, was arrested March 26 in connection with contempt.

Rolinda Wong, 21, of Farmington, was arrested March 26 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Tiffanie Smith, 28, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 27 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Neriah Ruth, 34, of West Fork, was arrested March 27 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Julio Andres Vargas Lopez, 25, of Springdale, was arrested March 27 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Allen Davis, 31, of Rogers, was arrested March 27 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Thomas Gragson, 53, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 29 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Michele Roulet, 37, of Lincoln, was cited March 18 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Steven Miller, 37, of Lincoln, was cited March 19 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Tillmen Tollett, 46, of Prairie Grove was cited March 19 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Cassondra Foy, 27, of Lincoln, was arrested March 19 in connection with felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Flanagan, 32, of Lincoln, was cited March 19 in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Lahoma Cruz, 42, of Lincoln, was cited March 20 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Melinda Hammons, 42, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 22 on a warrant for failure to appear.

William Fidler, 64, of Prairie Grove, was cited March 22 on a warrant for failure to comply.

Randy Taggart, 25, of Springdale, was cited March 22 on a warrant for failure to pay.

John P. Lee, 54, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 24 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jeffrey Montague, 31, of Fayetteville, was cited March 22 in connection with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, improper lane change.

Andrew Bizzell, 28, of Prairie Grove, was cited March 23 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stacy Jackson, 41, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 25 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Brett Bradley, 37, of Fayetteville, was cited March 25 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Robert Purtle, 33, of Summers, was arrested March 26 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Michaele Pennington, 22, of Fayetteville, was cited March 26 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Thomas Beauchamp, 35, of Huntsville, was arrested March 26 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Justin Crow, 28, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 27 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Pamela Raborn, 35, of Lincoln, was cited March 28 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Ron Eddleman, 37, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 27 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Thomas Tannehill, 41, of Farmington, was cited March 28 in connection with theft of property.

Tyra East, 36, of Prairie Grove, was cited March 28 in connection with theft of property.

Colton Glanton, 25, of Lincoln, was arrested March 28 in connection with driving on suspended driver's license, speeding, obstructing governmental operations.

An 11-year-old boy of Prairie Grove was cited March 26 in connection with theft of property.

K.C. Collette, 23, of Huntsville, was cited March 29 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jamaica Durrell, 22, of Farmington, was arrested March 29

Mary Ray of Prairie Grove was cited March 29 on a warrant for failure to pay.

A 13-year-old boy of Lincoln was cited March 29 in connection with theft of property.

Christopher Thomas, 48, of Centerton, was arrested March 30 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Conner Anderson, 21, of Prairie Grove, was cited April 2 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Cody McCurtain, 27, of Prairie Grove, was cited April 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Brandon Doss, 37, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 4 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Emily Rickert, 39, of Prairie Grove, was arrested April 1 in connection with DWI, no vehicle registration.

Marshall Kuhlman, 40, of Fayetteville, was cited March 31 in connection with disorderly conduct.

Charles Griego, 29, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 31 in connection with third degree domestic battery.

Keith McDowell, 38, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 4 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Lewis Hornback, 41, of Prairie Grove, was cited April 4 in connection with open container.

General News on 04/10/2019