LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE Ezra Deese of Prairie Grove volunteers to power wash at Mock Park on Saturday. Main Street Prairie Grove sponsored a spring cleanup day for the downtown area. About 17 people showed up to plant flowers, pick up trash, power wash and finish other projects.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER These flowers were planted Saturday as part of a "Spring into Action" event sponsored by Main Street Prairie Grove for the downtown area.

