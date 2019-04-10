Over the past few months, several Farmington Career Academy students have been awarded Microsoft Office Specialty (MOS) Excel 2016 certifications.

MOS certifications are the industry standard certifications for demonstrating proficiency, expertise and skills in Microsoft Office programs. Many employers and colleges desire these certifications when hiring for positions or admitting into a college or program of study. In order to become certified, students must take and successfully complete a timed test in the software for which they are seeking certification.

This year, 34 percent of the students earned their MOS Excel 2016 certification. The students achieving the certification are: Amanda Alexander, Sydney Boudrey, Joseph Bowers, Dominick Bruno, Alana Dash, Madilyn Douglass, Nicholas Erickson, Maecy Graner, Ethan Hodge, Seth Horn, Abigail Jones, Seth Lockard, Megan Miller, Austin Moist, Alyssa Reed, Kolton Reeves, Morgan Taylor, and Alexander Terhune.

General News on 04/10/2019