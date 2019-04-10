Shelley Williams special to the Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove senior Megan Thompson (center) signs with the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith for track and field as well as cross country. Thompson was accompanied by Prairie Grove head cross country coach Darrin Chandler (left); her parents Jennifer and Ronny Thompson; and Prairie Grove assistant coach for cross country plus track and field Keith Bostian.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove senior Megan Thompson signed a national letter of intent with the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith for track and field as well as cross country on March 10. Thompson was accompanied by Prairie Grove head cross country coach Darrin Chandler; her parents, Ronny and Jennifer Thompson; and Prairie Grove assistant coach for cross country plus track and field Keith Bostian.

"It's pretty exciting. I'm definitely glad to get to continue after high school," Thompson said. "It's kind of been a goal since I started running (in) ninth grade, but it became more realistic this year."

Thompson competed in cross country in the fall, but splits her time between soccer as well as track and field in the spring. Thompson scored two goals in the Lady Tigers' 4-0 season-opening win over Huntsville on Feb. 26. Thompson is currently the Lady Tigers' leading scorer with 13 goals on the season. As of Monday, Prairie Grove's record stands at 10-3 overall and 3-0 in conference play.

"She's really kicked it into high gear this season. Her shots are getting stronger and she's got that fire. She wants, goal, goal, goal, every single time," said Prairie Grove girls soccer coach Stephanie Mitchell, noting, "She can run all day."

Thompson missed out on soccer her freshman year because of a broken back but has made the most of her senior season. On Friday, Prairie Grove celebrated a 1-0 win over Shiloh Christian with Teagan Higgins scoring the winning goal on an assist by Adamaris Lopez.

"It's a lot. I go back and forth between soccer and track just depends on what games and meets are on what days," Thompson said. "I get a lot of running in (practicing and playing) soccer so I just kind of switch back and forth. It just depends on how many games we have that week."

A day earlier, Thompson placed ninth in the 1600 meter run during the Blackhawk Relays hosted by Pea Ridge with a time of 6:25.73.

Thompson and fellow distance runner Bekah Bostain feed off each other.

"We definitely try to push each other and I think we really try to encourage each other to do our best," Thompson said.

One of Thompson's favorite Bible verses is Philippians 4:13, which she paraphrases, "I can do all things through Christ, who strengthens me."

Thompson remembers the verse in the heat of competition. There are times she has had to look within herself and draw faith from that verse while challenged during a race.

"Especially during some of our races when it gets really hot and it's really hard and some of the girls that you're normally beating, they're ahead of you and you just really have to dig down deep," Thompson said.

Thompson realizes certain advantages to running with people of like-minded faith such as Bekah Bostian.

"It's definitely a blessing because we can kind of share in it, being around (these kind of) people," Thompson said. "I think we're all really blessed to run and we're not putting running first, we're trying to put God first. I think it teaches you the value and going on and being able to run in college I think it gives us an opportunity that maybe we're around people that don't have faith we can share with them."

Thompson wishes to acknowledge those around her, who have helped her obtain a college scholarship.

"I know they (coaches) definitely put a lot of time into us," Thompson said. "Definitely all the coaches that have coached me in running, Coach Froud, Coach Chandler and definitely Coach Bostian, and my parents have been very supportive trying to help me get to the next level, encouraging me, and then especially our girls team."

Thompson plans to major in nursing.

