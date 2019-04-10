MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove junior Tristan Smith scores on Jackson Sorters' sacrifice fly to tie the game 1-1. The Tigers rallied from a 1-0 deficit to defeat Greenland, 3-1, Friday in nonconference baseball action at Rieff Park.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Two runs in the sixth inning pushed Prairie Grove ahead as the Tigers beat Greenland, 3-1, in nonconference baseball action at Rieff Park Friday.

Prairie Grove reliever Josh Hyden helped his cause by drawing a leadoff walk and scoring the go-ahead run on Tristan Smith's triple. In a close play, Tristan Smith was ruled safe at third bringing the Greenland coach out onto the field to appeal. The play was upheld and Tristan Smith tagged up on Drew Cates' sacrifice fly. He scored to give the Tigers a 2-run advantage of 3-1, which Hyden made hold up for the win.

Greenland took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third on Luke Osburn's RBI. Prairie Grove answered an inning later with sophomore Jackson Sorters' sacrifice fly, scoring a run with the bases loaded. Kyle Fidler, who walked following Tristan Smith's leadoff single that landed in shallow right center, got caught in a rundown between second and third to end the inning on the same play.

The next six Greenland batters were retired in order over the fifth and sixth innings with Hyden recording three strike-outs in the top of the sixth after Prairie Grove went three up and three down to end the fifth.

Prairie Grove sent 8 men to the plate in the sixth. Greenland's infield walked a tight rope to keep the Tigers from scoring any more runs. Fidler singled into left field and Matt Rush was hit by a pitch. Sorters walked to load the bases with one out.

Osburn, who came on in relief to start the fifth, issued a strike-out and induced a ground ball to shortstop for an easy force-out at second to ease his way out of the inning after giving up 2 runs.

The Pirates dug themselves a two-out hole before getting two on against Hyden in the top of the seventh. Twice Greenland was down to its last strike and twice the Pirates dodged a bullet.

Ethan Holte was hit in the helmet by a high pitch on a 3-2 count and Carter Gobel walked after reaching a full count.

Prairie Grove interim head coach Jed Davis went out to settle Hyden down and he quickly jumped ahead of Osburn 2-1 on a pair of called strikes. Osburn fouled off a pitch, then took ball-three before grounding out to second base.

Hyden earned the win for the Tigers while Osburn took the loss for Greenland. Jayden Higgins had 2 hits for Prairie Grove.

Charleston 6, Prairie Grove 1

Last Wednesday, April 3, Prairie Grove traveled to Charleston and suffered a 6-1 nonconference loss. A walk was compounded by Kaden Benge's two-run homer for Charleston in the second inning. Charleston (11-2) picked one run in the third and fourth and two runs in the sixth. Hunter Kengla had 3 hits, including a double, while Joe Huck added a pair of hits and 2 RBIs.

Breckon Ketter earned the win, while Fidler took the loss for Prairie Grove (7-8).

