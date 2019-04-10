FILE PHOTO Children take off to pick up as many Easter eggs as they can at the 2018 Kiwanis Eggstravaganza at Williams Elementary School. This year's egg hunt will be Saturday afternoon.

Children will have two opportunities on Saturday, April 13, to hunt for Easter eggs.

Farmington Area Kiwanis Club is sponsoring its Eggstravaganza, and Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce and its 2nd Saturday Trades Day committee are hosting its own Easter Egg Hunt.

The Eggstravaganza will be held at Williams Elementary School on Broyles Street. Gates open at noon and the egg hunts will begin at 1 p.m. Hunts will be divided into age groups.

The annual event also includes face painting, games, prizes, hot dogs and photos with the Easter bunny.

Prairie Grove's Easter Egg Hunt begins at 2 p.m. The hunt for children ages 0-6 will be 2 p.m. at Prairie Grove Chamber lawn. The hunt for children ages 7-12 will be 2:30 p.m. at Mock Park.

Eggs may include candy and small prizes. One egg will be a Golden Egg for a special prize.

Community on 04/10/2019