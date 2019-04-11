Prairie Grove's Asende Lubende, Lincoln's Sena Lund and Farmington's Kelly Stout were nominated for the Spring Sports Player of the Week.

Lincoln sophomore forward Sena Lund, scored 3 goals against conference opponent Decatur in a 5-0 win by the Lady Wolves on Monday, April 8.

Prairie Grove senior Asende Lubende was named as one of the Spring United Soccer Coaches/MaxPreps High School State Players of the Week Lubende was announced as a player of the week April 3.

Farmington junior first baseman Kelly Stout was nominated as player of the game by coach Randy Osnes for her performance in the Lady Cardinals’ 11-1 conference win over Berryville on Monday, April 8. Stout hit 2 home runs with 3 total hits and 4 RBIs.