Prairie Grove -- Arvest Bank's Million Meals initiative challenges bank associates, customers and community members to participate in fundraising efforts and nonperishable food drives to fight hunger in the more than 135 communities the bank serves. The initiative is needed, as Arkansas ranks 2nd among the most food-insecure states in the nation, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

Arvest kicked off the two-month, bank-wide effort April 1 to provide at least one million meals to local, hungry families, and it will continue through June 1. The initiative will conclude later that month, when donations are presented to more than 70 selected organizations that feed the hungry in their communities.

Arvest in Northwest Arkansas has partnered with numerous non-profits for the duration of the initiative. All donations received will go to provide meals to local, hungry families. Community members can participate in Million Meals by dropping off nonperishable food items or making monetary donations at any of the Arvest branches, or calling 866-952-9523 or using the Arvest Go mobile app. Every dollar raised through Million Meals provides the equivalent of five meals for those in need.

"The Million Meals campaign continues to grow each year," said Donny Story, Arvest Bank president in Fayetteville. "Our associates are passionate about fighting hunger by joining efforts with local organizations, our customers and the community to raise donations that will stay local."

Arvest is conducting its annual initiative in the spring again this year because food banks report an increased need for food items in the summer, when many children do not have the benefit of eating meals at the schools they attend. According to the Food Research and Action Center, for example, the average daily student participation in the Summer Nutrition Program in Arkansas is just 10.7 percent of the average daily student participation in the National School Lunch Program.

Donations to food banks also tend to be lower in the spring and summer than at other times of the year.

The bank's initiative this year will benefit area organizations that include the Ambassador Club in Farmington; Life Source International, M&N Augustine Foundation, Salvation Army NWA and 7hills Homeless Center, all in Fayetteville; Grace Place in Lincoln; Life Ministries in Prairie Grove; West Fork Elementary School Backpack Program; and Elkins School District.

For more information about Million Meals, visit arvest.com/millionmeals.

