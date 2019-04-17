FARMINGTON -- Farmington City Council last week accepted a low bid of $143,814 to overlay Clyde Carnes Road.

Hutchens Construction submitted the low bid out of three bids turned in for the project. The city plans to overlay about one mile of the road from Highway 170 to Giles Road.

Floyd Shelley, public works manager, said the road has deteriorated and has more traffic on it because of Saddlebrook subdivision.

"That area is just going to grow and we thought we'd take the time now to bring that road up to good shape," Shelley said last week.

The Council's April 8 meeting had a limited agenda.

Council members agreed to hold a public hearing to discuss the Farmington animal control/regulations ordinance at 6 p.m. Monday, May 13. A draft ordinance is not ready to be reviewed but city officials are looking at animal control ordinances used by other communities.

The Council also passed an ordinance rezoning two lots in Twin Falls Addition, Phase 1 from C-2 highway commercial to R-1 residential single family. These lots had already been rezoned in March 2017, but the change had not been finalized by the council. The ordinance was more of a housekeeping measure, according to Melissa McCarville, city business manager.

The Council has a public comment period at each meeting to allow citizens to address the body about any concerns.

For last week's meeting, according to McCarville, Melissa Branch, who lives on Pine Meadows Drive in Southwinds subdivision, addressed council members about loud music coming from Brand New Church, now located in the former Marvin's IGA building. Pine Meadows is the street behind the church property.

McCarville said the church's pastor, Shannon O'Dell, also attended the meeting and told council members the church is installing sound-proofing panels to help block the sound and has a sound engineer helping with the issue.

Farmington police Chief Brian Hubbard last week said the department has received several calls from different residents on Pine Meadow Drive with the same complaints about loud music. The residents claim the music is loud on Sunday mornings and Wednesday evenings.

Farmington does not have a noise ordinance, Hubbard said. When officers receive a call about loud music or noises, they will drive to the location.

"If we can hear it, we'll address it," Hubbard said.

For complaints against the loud music coming from Brand New Church - mainly the bass sound -- officers could hear that it was "extremely loud," Hubbard said.

He said the church is working to eliminate the problem.

The March sales tax revenue report shows the city received $69,673 from its local 1-percent sales tax for March 2019, compared to $63,060 for March 2018. The city also received $39,927 from its second 1-percent sales tax. The second 1-percent sales tax is dedicated to paying off bond debt. The balance after the debt payment goes to the city general fund.

Another monthly report provided to City Council members shows how the city is using its bond fund for street improvements and park improvements.

For March, the city paid almost $132,000 toward expenses with the new public works building. The city paid $548,000 in March for the expansion of amenities at Creekside Park.

General News on 04/17/2019