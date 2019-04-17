LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Nicky Walter, left, and Leah Williamson, owner of Onion Creek Home in Farmington, display a few ways to freshen up the home for spring, including a new pillow and flower stems that could be placed in a vase, bucket or basket.

FARMINGTON -- A home should be welcoming, whether the homeowner or guests are coming through the front door, garage door or back door, says Leah Williamson, owner of Onion Creek Home at 183 W. Main St., in Farmington.

"My philosophy is that your home should welcome you wherever you walk through the door," Williamson said.

For example, she said a homeowner could place photos or pictures on the wall in the laundry room located off the garage. Dog leashes and a dog print, for instance, could be hanging on the wall.

"Whatever touches your heart, let that greet you. Your home should be your home and be a reflection of you, no matter what that is," she added.

Williamson said someone does not have to decorate their home to the latest trends or colors nor does it have to meet the neighbor's standards.

"You live there. You're in that environment seven days a week," she said.

But, she quickly adds, that doesn't mean you cannot make your home pretty and inviting.

When thinking of ways to decorate for spring or Easter, Williamson said just a few items here and there will spruce up a home and give it a fresh perspective. Ideas include a new pillow or flowers in a vase. An update could be as small as using eggs in a bowl or changing to a candle with a spring scent, she said.

Williamson also said she believes decorating for spring starts at the front porch and continues to the back patio.

"You could have a new wreath on the front door, a new fresh or silk flower arrangement inside and a new pillows for the patio set," she said.

When looking for items to sell in her shop, Williamson said she looks at several factors: what's trending, price point, how homes in the area are being decorated and if an item can be used in different seasons.

She also looks for unique items that make great gifts for a special occasion.

Her goal, Williamson said, is to be able to reinvent an item three ways to get her money's worth.

"I want to use a product to its fullest potential," Williamson said. "Things are expensive and I want my money's worth when I buy something."

She gave an example using a Magnolia wreath in her store. The wreath could hang on the front door. She could bring it inside and use it as part of a collage on a wall. A third way to use the wreath would be to use it as a table centerpiece and place a candle in the middle of it.

Don't be afraid to go "bigger," is another piece of advice Williamson gives in decorating a home.

For instance, if someone uses smaller lamps on side tables, then they think other items need to go on the table to fill it up. If the proper size lamp is on the side table, that's all that is needed, she said.

Williamson does not have formal training in design but said she believes God gave her the gift of balance.

She encourages customers to come in asking for ideas for their homes and said she welcomes photos if there are special areas they want to decorate.

"It doesn't take much to bring a smile to your face or your company's face," she said.

