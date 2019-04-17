Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Record Religion Community Special Sections Photos Contact Spring Player of Week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Lady Wolves Move Up In League by Staff Report | April 17, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.

LINCOLN -- Lincoln moved up in the 3A-1 West softball conference standings with victories over Greenland (13-0) Friday and Mountainburg (7-1) Thursday after a 10-0 loss to Elkins.

Paige Umberson (3-for-3) hit a double every time she came up and drove in a pair of runs to lead Lincoln past Mountainburg. Sophomore Chloe Dawson (2-for-4) tripled and drove in a run. Junior Kinley Webb was 3-for-4 with a double and a triple.

Lincoln had 10 hits and 8 stolen bases. Webb and freshman Katie Jones stole 3 apiece.

Umberson earned the win for the Lady Wolves scattering 7 hits over 7 innings. She allowed 1 run, issued no walks and struck out 10. Umberson improved to 6-2 on the season in the chalked circle.

Lincoln lost at Elkins 10-0 on Tuesday, April 9 with half (5) of the Lady Elks runs coming in the second inning. Elkins out-hit Lincoln 11-1. The Lady Elks were led by junior Ashley Brink, who was 3-of-4 with 3 RBIs.

Umberson took the loss allowing 8 runs on 8 hits while pitching 3 innings. She gave up 3 walks and posted 5 strike-outs. Sophomore Paisley Curtis threw 2 innings yielding 4 hits, 2 runs, and 2 walks with 2 strike-outs.

Sports on 04/17/2019

Print Headline: Lady Wolves Move Up In League

Sponsor Content

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT