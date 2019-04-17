LINCOLN -- Lincoln moved up in the 3A-1 West softball conference standings with victories over Greenland (13-0) Friday and Mountainburg (7-1) Thursday after a 10-0 loss to Elkins.

Paige Umberson (3-for-3) hit a double every time she came up and drove in a pair of runs to lead Lincoln past Mountainburg. Sophomore Chloe Dawson (2-for-4) tripled and drove in a run. Junior Kinley Webb was 3-for-4 with a double and a triple.

Lincoln had 10 hits and 8 stolen bases. Webb and freshman Katie Jones stole 3 apiece.

Umberson earned the win for the Lady Wolves scattering 7 hits over 7 innings. She allowed 1 run, issued no walks and struck out 10. Umberson improved to 6-2 on the season in the chalked circle.

Lincoln lost at Elkins 10-0 on Tuesday, April 9 with half (5) of the Lady Elks runs coming in the second inning. Elkins out-hit Lincoln 11-1. The Lady Elks were led by junior Ashley Brink, who was 3-of-4 with 3 RBIs.

Umberson took the loss allowing 8 runs on 8 hits while pitching 3 innings. She gave up 3 walks and posted 5 strike-outs. Sophomore Paisley Curtis threw 2 innings yielding 4 hits, 2 runs, and 2 walks with 2 strike-outs.

