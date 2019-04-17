Photo: Rickert, Pummill, Ferguson, Osburn, Lockhart

Flag: Allen, Osburn

Edgar Lee Allen

Edgar Lee Allen, 93, of Tulsa, Okla., passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, in Tulsa.

He was born Sept. 10, 1925, in Vinita, Okla., the son of Clifton and Beulah (Detrick) Allen. He served in the United States Navy. He worked as a carpenter for over 50 years, building countless homes and various other wood projects.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris Allen; one son, Lee Allen; one grandchild, Lee Allen II; three brothers, Bill, Dale and Wayne Allen; and one sister, Margie Smith.

Survivors include his wife, Elna Allen; one daughter, Linda Bryant and husband Larry of Springdale, Ark.; one brother, Jerry Allen; four sisters, Betty Ramsey, Fern Wilson, Wanda Davis and Brenda Hanson and her husband George; two grandchildren, Michelle Wolfe and her husband Brian and Jenifer Edwards and her husband Randy; granddaughter-in-law, Margaret Allen; six great-grandchildren, Lee, Crista, Jared, Bethany, Forrest and Shelby; and 16 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Ark. Burial was in the Sonora Cemetery and no graveside service was held.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

Merilynn 'Kay' Deetz

Merilynn "Kay" Deetz, 73, of West Fork, Ark., passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born Dec. 19, 1945, in Bellville, Ill., the daughter of John Thomas and Blanch East. She was a member of the Winslow Extension Homemakers Club, West Fork Women's Bible Study and volunteered for Hope Cancer Research Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Edward R. McDaniel.

Survivors include her daughter, Leslie Tabor and husband David of Fayetteville; one son, William "Sonny" McDaniel of West Fork; two grandchildren, Shane McDaniel and Adam Tabor.

As per Merilynn's request there will be no services held.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove, Ark., was in charge of arrangements.

Claudia Sue Powell Ferguson

Claudia Sue Powell Ferguson, 86, of Fayetteville, Ark., passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville. She was born May 6, 1932, in Madison County, Ark., the daughter of Henry Hayden and Lila Ruth (Duncan) Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Hardie James Powell Jr.; one sister, Dorothy Hinkle; and her parents.

Survivors include her husband, William P. Ferguson; her four children, Linda Sue Ladyman and her husband Jack, James H. Powell and his wife Shirley, Janice Montgomery and her husband John, Russell Powell and his wife Terri; her loving daughter-in-law, Patty Powell; eight brothers and sisters, Marion Johnson and his wife Carleen, Joyce Hinkle and her husband Tommy, Doyle Johnson and his wife Ima, Odell Johnson, Carl Johnson and his wife Carolyn, Bonnie Endicott and her husband Tim, Fran White and her husband Mickey, and Curtis Johnson; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral Service was held 10 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Ark. Burial was in the Cherry Creek Cemetery. Graveside service was held at 12 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

Hannelore 'Hanna' Gertrude Lockhart

Hannelore "Hanna" Gertrude Lockhart, 73, Fayetteville, Ark., passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Katherine's Place in Fayetteville. She was born Sept. 12, 1945 in Bremerhaven, Germany, the daughter of Otto and Gertrude Schultz.

She was a homemaker. She came to the United States in 1967 from Germany and became a naturalized citizen in 1969. She traveled with Roy during his naval career. She loved growing beautiful flowers, both inside their home and in the yard. She worked as a teacher's aide and taught swimming as a Red Cross Water Safety Instructor. She also served as the president of the Stony Valley Homemakers Club. Her favorite thing was being Oma to Nick and Aaron. The adventures they had together included fishing, gardening, cooking and playing all kinds of games.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband and best friend of 52 years, William Roy Lockhart; one son, Ronald Lockhart (Reba Goff) of Rogers, Ark.; two grandsons, Nick Lockhart and wife Linleigh of Lonoke, Ark., and Aaron Lockhart of Rogers, Ark.; two brothers, Wolfgang Schultz and wife Pawnee and Oliver Schultz both of Bremerhaven, Germany.

The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff of Katherine's Place for their friendship and care.

Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Ark. Burial will be in the Ganderville Cemetery, and no graveside service will be held.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove is in charge of arrangements.

Earl Carlton Osburn

Earl Carlton Osburn, 98, passed away on April 13, 2019, with his family by his side at Willard Walker Hospice in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born on Feb. 7, 1921, in Rudy, Ark., to Henry and Bertha (Brammer) Osburn. He served in the army in WWII and worked as a carpenter for 50 years. He retired from the University of Arkansas carpenters' shop in 1987. He was a member of the Main Street Baptist Church in Farmington, Ark. His world was his wife and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Mary Ella Tolliver; and son-in-law, Mike Townsend.

He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Virginia (Laney) Osburn; four daughters, Janice Tolliver of Tulsa, Okla., Phyllis Hayes and husband Clarence of Mesquite, Texas, Gail Townsend of Tulsa and Annette Foster and husband Wayne of Farmington, Ark.; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Nelson-Berna Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. A private interment will be held at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, at the family's request, to the Main Street Baptist Church at 49 W. Main Street, Farmington, AR 72730.

To place an online tribute, visit www.nelsonberna.com.

Kenneth J. Pummill

Kenneth J. Pummill passed away on March 8, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Kansas City, Mo., Nov. 22, 1948, to Arthur and Edna Pummill. He was a longtime Fayetteville businessman

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Beverly Sage of Kansas City, Mo.; and a brother, Dick Pummill of Farmington, Ark.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Patty Jill Pummill; two sons, Christian Pummill/Angela and Adam Pummill/Alexandra; two granddaughters, Alaina and Lily; and one grandson Jack; two brothers, Frank Pummill of Hazel Valley and Jim Pummill of Kansas City, Mo.

A private family service was held Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Fairview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fayetteville Animal Shelter.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove, Ark., was in charge of arrangements.

Dustin Glen Rickert

Dustin Glen Rickert, 40, of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away April 5, 2019, at his home. He was born March 19, 1979, in Bentonville, Ark. to Loretta Amburgey Phillips.

He is survived by his wife, Emily Rickert of the home; children, Samantha Rickert, Summer Rickert, ShayLynn Rickert, Wesley Rickert, Austin Hall; mother, Loretta; siblings, Steven Clapp, Heather Bowen, David Peckham, Scottie Peckham, Christy Peckham-Pledger; and one grandchild, Brooklyn Hall.

Visitation was held Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th St., Rogers, Arkansas. Memorial contributions can be made to the Dustin Glen Rickert Funeral Fund at any Arvest Bank.

Online condolences can be made at www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com.

Obits on 04/17/2019