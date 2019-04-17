FARMINGTON

Kelley Laney Flowers, 37, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 7 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Autum Smith, 31, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 7 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deanna Edgmon, 59, of Bentonville, was arrested April 7 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Amanda Zamore, 42, of Lowell, was arrested April 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Savannah Elsey, 22, of Farmington, was arrested April 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kambra Cantrell, 38, of Farmington, was arrested April 8 in connection with possession of counterfeit substance, theft of property criminal episode, possession of drug paraphernalia, fraud, all felony charges.

Kody Cone, 23, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 9 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Benjamin Benton, 36, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 9 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Tony Kelley, 58, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 10 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Calvin Kiser, 29, of Huntsville, was arrested April 10 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Brian Hall, 37, of Springdale, was arrested April 10 on a warrant for failure to appear.

James Earl, 21, of Prairie Grove, was arrested April 10 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Dustin Chambers, 27, of Havana, was arrested April 10 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine.

Bryan Bates, 26, of Farmington, was arrested April 11 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Jennifer Clauss, 31, of Fayetteville, was cited April 4 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Justin White, 35, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 5 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Bradley Tagg, 32, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 6 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Penny Lovett, 52, of Prairie Grove, arrested April 7 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Timmy Dye, 39, of Morrow, was cited April 5 in connection with driving on suspended license, fictitious license sticker.

A 14-year-old boy of Prairie Grove was cited April 5 in connection with assault, second degree.

Charity McCormick, 28, of Springdale, was cited April 8 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Alexander Gibney, 22, of Prairie Grove, was cited April 8 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Michael Estep, 31, of Prairie Grove, was arrested April 5 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, reckless driving, fictitious tags, no seat belt, no liability insurance.

