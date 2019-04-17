SILOAM SPRINGS -- Jody Wiggins has been hired as the next superintendent of Siloam Springs School District.

School board members last week unanimously voted to give Wiggins -- the district's current assistant superintendent -- a three-year contract with an annual salary of $155,765 as specified by his level of experience and education in the district's salary schedule. He will transition into the role of superintendent on July 1.

The search for a new superintendent began in January when current Superintendent Ken Ramey announced his plans to retire in June after a 52-year career in education. A total of 15 people applied for the position and the board narrowed the list to four final candidates during a special meeting on March 26.

In addition to Wiggins, the board interviewed Prairie Grove Assistant Superintendent of Finance Allen Williams, Cedar Ridge Superintendent Andy Ashley and Paris Superintendent Wayne Fawcett.

The decision to hire Wiggins came after school board members spent many hours in a series of special meetings over the past 10 days, interviewing the four final candidates during the week of April 1 through 4, meeting on Saturday to discuss the decision, then inviting Wiggins back on Monday for a second interview.

"I am excited to be offered the job and I'm honored to follow Mr. Ramey in this position," Wiggins said. "He has done a lot of great things for this district. I just hope to be able to continue a lot of those things and add my own touches here and there. We have a great school district, a great community and I'm thrilled to have been chosen for the spot."

Wiggins has worked in the Siloam Springs School District for 17 years and has held his current position of assistant superintendent and programs coordinator since January 2013, according to his resume. He has also served as programs coordinator, vice principal, assistant principal and athletic director in Siloam Springs. Previously, he worked in the Lincoln School District as a high school principal, math teacher and coach.

