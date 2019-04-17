A Prairie Grove man is facing several felony charges after police stopped him for running a red light and narrowly missing another vehicle in the intersection.

Michael Eastep, 31, of Prairie Grove, was arrested April 5 in connection with felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony tampering with physical evidence, and misdemeanors: resisting arrest, reckless driving, fictitious tags, no seat belt, no liability insurance.

According to the incident report, Eastep failed to stop at a red light and drove through the intersection at Parks Street and Heritage Parkway at a high rate of speed. The vehicle registration had expired in February but this had been covered fictitiously with a tab showing 8/2019, the report said.

The police report said Eastep's speech appeared to be slurred. During the stop, police seized 13 counterfeit $100 bills that were obviously fake, a digital scale that later tested positive for methamphetamine residue, small torch lighter and a pocket knife that tested positive for drugs.

According to the report, Eastep had a green plastic bag with a white substance in his mouth and refused to spit it out. Eastep resisted arrest and the officer deployed his stun gun on the suspect. Eastep fell to the ground and continued to resist arrest, and the officer deployed the stun gun a second time. Eastep then was placed into handcuffs.

The report said Eastep swallowed the substance in his mouth and refused to say what the substance was. He then denied it was a controlled substance but told police was a jawbreaker candy with the wrapper on it. Eastep refused medical treatment.

Eastep was transported by police to the Washington County Detention Center. He is being held on a $3,500 bond and is to appear in Circuit Court on May 6.

Officers Justin Belew and Uriel Paredes worked the traffic stop and arrest.

