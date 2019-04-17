LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER U.S. Attorney Duane "DAK" Kees addresses Lincoln Area Kiwanis Club about the dangers of some apps and how predators use apps to target children and teenagers.

LINCOLN -- When it comes to sharing information online, teenagers and parents need to make sure their accounts are closed to outsiders or strangers and do not allow open access.

Duane "DAK" Kees, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, discussed how predators can get information through social media and use that to target children and teenagers.

Kees recently spoke to Lincoln Area Kiwanis Club.

When online information is open, not closed to the public, it can be extremely dangerous, Kees said.

He gave a true example of how a stranger took advantage of a 10-year-old boy.

The predator studied the mother's open Facebook page and was able to find the names of family members and the boy's home address through posts and photos on the Facebook page.

Using county records and the home address, he was able to find the blueprints of the house and figured out the boy's bedroom. He saw that the boy played on a baseball team and knew where and when the boy had practice.

The predator meets the boy and using all the information he has gleaned through social media, he is able to convince the boy, "I'm your mother's best friend and she needs me to take you home."

Kees said when he addresses organizations and speaks at meetings, most people want to know about apps, cyber bullying and hate crimes

Kees said 84 percent of online teens have a social media profile and 46 percent of those allow open access to their online profile information.

Other statistics show that 84 percent of teens have a cell phone and 88 percent of teens with phones text. Kees said he thinks that percentage is "grossly underestimated."

Kees said his office keeps a list of the 20 or more concerning apps each month and these are not always the same each month. Most of these are texting applications that provide ways for strangers to come into contact with teenagers.

He covered the current 20 most concerning apps at the Kiwanis meeting and explained how they are dangerous to teenagers.

KIK Messenger, for example, is used by child predators to contact children and teenagers. Teenagers for some reason, Kees said, find it exciting to text with strangers.

The What's Up App uses data, instead of a texting application, so there is not a record of the conversation. Predators like to use this app, Kees said, so parents are not aware of the contact.

A predator will first contact a teenager and then suggest that the two start using the What's Up App, Kees said.

Another app on the top 20 for the month is called Whisper and it is designed to encourage children and teenagers to tell secrets to strangers.

He advises parents to talk to their children and teenagers about the apps on their phones and how they can be used by strangers.

Sexting, sending sexually explicit texts to another person, is on the rise, Kees said, adding that the charge, "sexual exploitation of children," is illegal, no matter the age of the predator.

"Age doesn't matter to be charged in connection with this law," he said.

"A 16-year-old boy doesn't understand what the consequences are when they ask for a photo. Girls do this too," Kees said.

Cyber bullying also is on the rise, and one reason, he said, is that bullies can do this without being face to face with a person.

"I'll tell you on the internet something I'd never say to your face because I'm a coward," Kees said.

Statistics show that almost 21 percent of kids say they have been bullied online. The main difference in online bullying, Kees pointed out, is that if it's online it is there forever.

Arkansas is one of the states that has an cyber anti-bullying law.

Hate crimes also are on the rise, Kees said. He described a hate crime as one that has the intent to impact a wider group of people.

"Because of the internet, it can affect someone that is thousands of miles away," Kees said.

FBI hate crime statistics show that of the more than 6,000 known offenders, almost 51 percent are white.

"We're looking at a young, white man," Kees said.

He said he believes hate crimes are up because more are being reported and because people are being incited through the internet.

General News on 04/17/2019