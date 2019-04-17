FARMINGTON

LINCOLN

Chamber Bowling Tournament

Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce will have its sixth annual Bowling Tournament, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 25 at Ozark Lanes, 2300 N. College in Fayetteville. Cost is $15 per person for a 4-person team, includes shoe rental and two games. For more information, call Josh Tabor, 824-2000 or 935-0001.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Jazz On The Grove

Farmington and Prairie Grove jazz bands will perform from 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Concert schedule is 6:30 p.m. 9th grade Farmington Jazz Band; 7-8 p.m. Farmington High Jazz Band; 8-9 p.m. Prairie Grove High Jazz Band. Bring your chairs and blankets for the concert at the amphitheater. If it rains, concert will be moved to Latta Barn.

