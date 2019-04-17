LINCOLN -- Lincoln pulled out a late rally with 3 runs in the final two innings to slip past Greenland, 3-2, in 3A-1 West baseball action Friday.

Greenland took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second and added another run in the fifth to move ahead, 2-0.

Caleb Lloyd (1-for-3), Tyrell Rich (1-for-3) and Josh Jetton (0-for-3) drove in runs for the Wolves. Lincoln had just 5 hits, but they were timely. Junior Jasper Terry (1-for-3) scored a run as did freshman Brodey Bowen and freshman Jackson Endacott. All three had a stolen base in the contest.

Lloyd earned the win for Lincoln throwing all 7 innings while allowing 5 hits, 2 runs, with 3 walks and 4 strike-outs.

That win reversed the outcome of a conference game earlier in the week.

Lincoln lost to Elkins, 4-3, on Tuesday, April 9. The Wolves claimed a 3-0 lead in the top of the third, but gave up 2 runs to the Elks in each of the sixth and seventh innings. Lloyd was 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs and Jackson was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Jackson took the loss pitching 6.2 innings allowing 4 runs on 9 hits.

The Wolves brought a 6-13 overall record and 3-6 conference mark into Monday's road game at Berryville.

