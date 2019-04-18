Prairie Grove's Aniyah Gibbs (from left), Farmington's Colton Kilgore and Lincoln's Paige Umberson have been nominated for the Spring Sports Player of the Week.

Prairie Grove junior Aniyah Gibbs scored the Lady Tigers’ only goal on a penalty kick in a 1-0 girls soccer win at Dardanelle on Wednesday, April 12.

Farmington junior Colton Kilgore is hailed as a hero by his teammates after smashing a 2-run homer over the fence in the sixth inning during a Monday, April 15, 7-1, conference win over Pea Ridge.

Lincoln sophomore Paige Umberson went 3-for-3 hitting a double each time she came up to bat during the Lady Wolves’ 7-1 softball win over Mountainburg on Thursday, April 18. Umberson drove in two runs and also pitched striking out 10 batters with no walks to improve her record to 6-2 for the season.