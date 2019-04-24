LINCOLN -- Lincoln City Council is looking at another residential development that has been found to be in violation of many fire code regulations.

Property located at 408 W. Pridemore, commonly known as the Lincoln Motel, was found out of code in a recent inspection by Tyler McCartney, Washington County fire marshal.

Lincoln City Attorney Steve Zega, addressing the council at its April 16 meeting, said McCartney found 37 fire code violations.

"Where you find fire code violations, you'll find gas, electrical, and general building code violations," Zega said.

The council spent most of 2018 dealing with another property, the Town House apartments. The apartment building also had multiple problems. The city demolished the building in September 2018.

Several council members last week said they are worried about the safety of the people living at Lincoln Motel. Zega said McCartney "was within an inch of pulling the electric meter."

He asked the council what it wanted to do about the property and said the city could condemn the property now, by ordinance or resolution. The council decided to postpone any action pending more information on the situation.

Council member Doyle Dixon requested a meeting of the Committee of the Whole within 30 days when more information is available. The owner of the property is Ignacio Mata, according to city records, said Rhonda Hulse, city office manager and grants administrator.

In other business, Hulse said a recent grant award will allow Lincoln to purchase equipment for both Lincoln and Rural Fire Departments. A Rural Community Grant administered by Arkansas Economic Development Commission awarded Lincoln $10,591, which will be matched 50/50 by the city.

The council unanimously passed three ordinances with council member Bobby McDonald absent.

One ordinance annexes property into the city so Lincoln High School can build an FFA barn. The property annexed for the FFA barn totals 2.91 acres, according to the ordinance, and is located next to the high school, Mayor Doug Hutchens said.

The second ordinance adopted rules and procedures governing committees of the city council.

The third ordinance adopted digital official zoning maps for the city of Lincoln. Al Videtto, technology director, said a digital Lincoln planning map has been "up and running for about a week." Maps to be added over time include bikes and pedestrian plan, zoning, FEMA floodplain zones, and city limits and planning area boundary.

Videtto and Hulse said some discrepancies appear on this first digital map because legal descriptions determine settings, and they said changes to legal property descriptions made in ordinances are still being uploaded.

Hulse said some discrepancies are caused by property such as the post office being half in Lincoln business district and half in rural.

Videtto said the digital maps are designed to be readable on all devices.

An ordinance to amend animal control procedures in Lincoln was tabled and will be sent to the Committee of the Whole for reconsideration.

Council member Doug Moore, chair of Lincoln Parks and Recreation Committee, said dense undergrowth in one area of South Park and a fence need to be cleaned up. The issue of the fence will be discussed further, but in the meantime, the undergrowth will be removed, said Moore.

Moore also reported Lincoln needs to hire an athletic coordinator for summer ball. Hutchens agreed and said, "All our volunteer hours are used up." He said the city already pays for a soccer coordinator. The council did not take any action on the recommendation.

Hutchens announced the city has purchased two new Tahoes for Lincoln police. Joe Hudgens has been hired as a new officer and officer Zach Hall has graduated from the police academy. In addition, the police body cameras are "up and running," Hutchens said.

In new business, council members discussed a business license ordinance based upon complaints by Lincoln residents of increased door-to-door solicitation. Council member Terry Bryson said the city has "gotta put a leash on these door-to-doors," and suggested the council use Prairie Grove's model for registering them. Hutchens said he will contact Prairie Grove for more information.

General News on 04/24/2019