LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Mayor Sonny Hudson, holding Crickett, a Pug mix owned by Laura Jones, proclaims the week of April 29 through May 4 as "Fashion Week in the city of Prairie Grove." The fashion show will benefit Friends of Prairie Grove Pound. Billy, an Australian shepherd owned by Katie Book, is next to Hudson.

Prairie Grove City Council had a couple of furry visitors at its April meeting last week.

Mayor Sonny Hudson, holding a pug mix in his lap, with an Austrian shepherd sitting next to him, read a proclamation in honor of a plan by Friends of the Prairie Grove Pound to promote local clothing boutiques and stores in the community.

Hudson proclaimed the week of April 29 through May 4 as Fashion Week in the city of Prairie Grove.

Friends of Prairie Grove Pound is sponsoring "A Night of Fashion," a fashion show that will feature human models wearing clothing from local boutiques and doggie models showing off their own fashions.

The event will be 7 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Washington County Milling Co. Admission is $20 for VIP tickets and $15 general admission. Admission includes food and drinks. Tickets are available in downtown stores.

The proclamation says the city of Prairie Grove joins Friends of Prairie Grove Pound in "promoting and celebrating local fashion."

Proceeds from the fashion show will go toward building a cat clinic to offer low-cost spay and neuter services.

