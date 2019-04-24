MAYLON RICE SPECIAL TO ENTERPRISE-LEADER Sherri Gansz, left, owner of Cardinal Care Center, stands with Josh Frye, president of Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce, following the chamber's Member Appreciation Night. The chamber named Cardinal Care Center as the 2018 Business of the Year, and Frye as the 2018 Citizen of the Year.

FARMINGTON -- It was a well-kept secret, one that Chamber President Josh Frye actually didn't know, until Mayor Ernie Penn stepped to the podium and began his tribute to the Citizen of the Year award winner during Farmington Chamber's Member Appreciation Night last week.

Frye, the leader of Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce, was named the 2018 Citizen of the Year, as 100 onlookers cheered and clapped while Penn detailed a short biography of the banker and young father's life and civic endeavors.

"It was a big surprise to me," Frye said following the meeting. "I was so focused on other things to help make this meeting a very casual and fun affair, I didn't pay too much attention to the awards committee," he said.

His focus on the meeting, rather than the awards, gave the committee time to honor the young leader of the chamber for his previous years of service to the Farmington community.

Along with his chamber responsibilities, Frye's full-time job is with First Security Bank in Farmington. He also has served as president of Farmington Area Kiwanis Club and was instrumental in encouraging the Fayetteville Chamber to start a youth leadership program for the smaller high schools in Washington County.

Sherri Gansz and Cardinal Care Center were named the 2018 Business of the Year. Gansz, owner of the center, now has a staff of almost 12 who provide services to their clients in many different ways.

Gansz, a licensed alcohol and drug addiction counselor, first opened the center in August 2012 and then moved to a larger area five years later because it had outgrown its space.

Some of the services offered by the staff include yoga, music therapy, dyslexia therapy, individual, family and group therapy, alcohol and drug counseling and flotation therapy.

Gansz and the Cardinal Care Center will be the next area business to be featured on the Chamber's interactive web page.

Gansz said she was "appreciative of the Chamber naming Cardinal Care Center as the business honoree."

Both Frye and Gansz, said separately, after accepting their awards, "they were proud to be in Farmington and working in one of the fastest growing cities in Washington County."

"I have enjoyed seeing and helping Farmington grow to be the city that we all want it to be for the future," Frye said. His wife, Samantha, and daughters, Rese, 6, and Andie, just eight-weeks old, were in attendance for the presentations.

A 1950s theme was presented by the chamber to show its appreciation to its members for the year. The theme was used in table and floral decorations in the new Farmington High School commons area..

Each table was festooned with 45 r.p.m. single-song records, a few plastic model cars from the 1950s era, plus timely floral and candy arrangements provided by Flowers-n-Friends of Prairie Grove.

The evening meal was catered by Briar Rose Bakery and Damon's BBQ, featuring two-types of sliders, several finger foods, dips, and even some 1950s desserts -- Rice Krispy cakes - decorated with chocolate drizzles.

For entertainment, the Farmington High School Theater Department provided snippets from its recent performance of "Grease" at the Farmington Performing Arts Center. The cast and crew just ended a three show performance run of the popular musical that was viewed by a record 1,600 patrons.

Members of the show cast, in 1950s clothing, sang and performed a trio of songs from the hit musical for those in attendance. They sang, "Summer Loving," "Freddy My Love" and "Greased Lighting." Farmington's musical was under the direction of drama teacher Zach Perry.

Clayton Williams, a member of the chamber's board of directors and also assistant high school principal, gave a chamber update, telling about the organization's new website and formally unveiling the chamber's new logo.

Williams also described a new interactive link on the website that area business owners can use to increase visibility of their businesses.

"While we are always looking for more ways to promote Farmington and its businesses, we still have the same slogan which has served us well -- 'Farmington Feels Like Home,'" Williams said.

The meeting ended with more than 25 door prizes being awarded to those in attendance through random ticket drawings. All the door prizes were given by local businesses as members of the Farmington chamber.

