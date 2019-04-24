FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County Quorum Court denied a request for a conditional use permit request Thursday, for the Elite Elevate Training Academy, a youth sports training facility, proposed for a site near Farmington.

The Planning board approved the training facility in February, and neighbors who opposed the plan appealed that decision to the Quorum Court. The justices of the peace voted 11-2 to deny the permit, with one abstention.

The plans submitted by Manuel and Clarice Whitmore call for an indoor gym for youth baseball and basketball team training and tournaments. The facility would be built on 2 acres of a 25-acre tract off Bethel Blacktop Road. The project had been tabled by the Planning Board in January after board members raised concerns about the parking planned for the building. The Whitmores brought back plans with added parking and said they had an agreement to operate a shuttle service from a nearby business for overflow parking.

Neighbors objected to the increased traffic in the area and the noise of a sports venue in a residential area. They also said the value of their property would decrease if businesses are allowed in the area.

Farmington Mayor Ernie Penn told the justices of the peace his city is considering annexations and the area on Bethel Blacktop Road is one area under consideration. Pen said the training academy needed to be in a commercial area, not a residential area.

"Our city feels strongly we need to protect the integrity of our neighborhoods," Penn said. "When they are annexed in, we do not want a non-conforming use grandfathered in."

Several justices of the peace agreed during their comments the area should remain residential and urged the Whitmores to find a different site, in an area with other commercial uses.

The Whitmores said they will appeal the decision to circuit court.

"We did everything they asked and more," Manuel Whitmore said. "We went above and beyond what other people have had to do."

Clarice Whitmore said she was disappointed, arguing justices of the peace didn't give equal weight to the support for the project.

"They had 167 signatures in opposition," she said. "We turned in 301 in support. That's doing a disservice to the entire county. They're not representing Washington County, they're representing Bethel Blacktop Road."

General News on 04/24/2019