MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington honored its seniors Friday after the softball game against rival Prairie Grove. From left: manager Madison Osnes, Madison Parrish, Alyssa Reed, and Eliana Marano.

FARMINGTON -- McKenzie Bogan (3 hits, 0 walks, 6 strike-outs) pitched a shut-out as Farmington dealt rival Prairie Grove a 10-0 defeat Thursday.

Bogan's effectiveness was illustrated by the fact she faced only 22 batters using 75 pitches averaging 12.5-pitches-per-inning to secure the win.

Prairie Grove is taking applications until Friday for the position of Teacher/Head softball coach according to a posting shown on pgtigers.org. Licensure requirements include having a valid Arkansas license for secondary coach, teaching license, and CDL. Additional trainings and/or experience that may be helpful are demonstrating successful head coaching experience, and proven leadership skills. Contact person is Prairie Grove High School Principal Ron Bond by phone at 479-846-4212 or fax at 479-846-4207 or through emailing ron.bond@pgtigers.org. Shifts are full-time with location at Prairie Grove High School. Applications accepted from Feb. 27 through April 26, 2019.

The Lady Cardinals took a 3-0 lead in the second then tacked on 4 more runs with a single swoop of Kally Stout's bat knocking a grand-slam homer out of the park in the fourth.

Earlier this season, Prairie Grove recovered from giving up a grand-slam to defeat West Fork 9-8 on March 25, but Prairie Grove interim head softball coach Katy Chavis noted the Lady Tigers were hitting in that game.

"We can recover from a grand-slam when the bats are on," Chavis said.

Those kinds of comeback are virtually nil without some offense.

Stout (2-for-4, 4 RBIs) and senior Eliana Marano (3-for-4, double, 2 RBIs) were the only two Lady Cardinals to record an extra-base hit in the contest. Farmington racked up 8 singles and 9 total RBIs.

Shayley Treat smacked a leadoff single into center field to start the fourth. Paige Anderson hit a fly-ball that was caught, then Cambre Strange and Marano hit consecutive bunt singles to load the bases. Stout nailed the first pitch sending the ball over the left field wall to clear the bases, her ninth homer of the season.

Stout is now 33-for-71 averaging .465 with 37 runs batted in.

Farmington (17-2, 7-0) added one run in the fifth and two in the sixth to account for the 10-0 final.

Madie Stearman took the loss for Prairie Grove.

With the loss Prairie Grove fell to 8-8 overall and 2-5 in the 4A-1 under Chavis, who agreed to take over the program for one season when former head coach Brandy Carte's contract was not renewed following the 2018 season.

"The main thing is we've been working on some defensive stuff," Chavis said. "We started making strides towards fixes I wanted in the defensive area. I did see a lot of positive stuff. We've been continually growing all year and moving forward."

"I love these kids. I love being out here with them so if you apply and don't get it, it's still worth being out here."

Sports on 04/24/2019