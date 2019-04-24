There was a good attendance at Sugar Hill Church Sunday for the morning services, then the real Arkansas noon meal. Some members had other plans for the afternoon, so the music group was smaller than usual. Ronnie Rinehart was welcomed as usual, and Chris Rogers was able to play the piano and sing. Also, her daughter sang some specials. This is always an enjoyable, special time to add to a special day, and I know what I am missing when I failed to attend.

When the phone rang, if I had checked the number as usual, I would not have answered, but the voice I heard was familiar and I knew it wasn't a scam. My daughter Anna, and Johnny's family all call me Grandma; my son Edwin and Janet's all call me Ma Marie, and this time I heard, "Ma Marie, it's Sheryl, we're in Puerto Rico." Grandson Craig was there, on company business, and he had talked Sheryl into going with him this time. It is also an early celebration for their anniversary. Sheryl's mother is staying with their three children while they are gone.

On the subject of "scam" or even telemarketer calls, if they call you by name, just say, "Sorry wrong number." They likely will take you off the calling list because they'll think the information is wrong. Don't engage in conversation at all, as that will tell them they have the right information, and will continue to call. You can sign up for the National Do Not Call Registry at donotcall.gov. Good luck.

Happy birthday to Jerrod Bradley, Ed Bailey, Patti Strickler, Mark Latta, Shadoe Vanatta, Marsha King, Don Bradley, Henry Huffaker, Brandon Barbosa, Billie Tucker, Bridgett Davis.

Happy anniversary to Mr and Mrs. John Griscom, Craig and Sheryl Roy.

Remember the Lincoln Alumni planning meeting in the library Tuesday, April 30, at 6 pm.

Happy years, all!

