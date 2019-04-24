PRAIRIE GROVE -- The City Council approved a request last week to rezone land for a single-family subdivision located between Mock Street and Rieff Park.

The council rezoned about 20 acres for phases three and four of Snyder Grove subdivision from agriculture to R-1.75, which allows a frontage of 50 feet and a minimum 5,000-square-foot lot.

The Council rezoned land for phases one and four of the subdivision in December. Phase 1 is single family, larger homes along Mock Street and phase four is duplexes next to the aquatic center.

In all, the development, proposed by Grace, Hope and Faith in Cave Springs, has about 35 acres and will be located on the former Orr farm, with the Orr family home on Mock Street to remain in place.

The concept plan shows larger homes along Mock Street, higher-density homes west of Mock Street and an R-2 zone near the aquatic park with 22 duplexes.

The concept plan also shows that lots in phases three and four will have a 70-foot frontage or larger.

In other action, the Council rezoned property at 11048 Orpha Road from agriculture to R-2, which allows multi-family housing.

Larry Oelrich, director of administrative services and public works, said the city usually does not recommend spot zoning but in this case, Orpha Road is a short gravel road and the house has a full 1,200-square-foot apartment above the garage. The property owner wants to be able to lease the apartment.

Oelrich said none of the adjacent property owners opposed the request.

The Council also approved a new personnel policy for the fire department since it will become a 24-hour department this summer.

It agreed to a change recommended by Chief Chris Workman for the police policy. Officers will not be required to cover their tattoos, as long as the tattoos are not obscene or racial in nature. Officers cannot have tattoos on their face, neck or head. Workman said the change is in line with other police departments.

Rates for fishing on Prairie Grove Lake were changed to $6 per boat, $4 per person and $2 for senior adults, 60 years and older.

Discussions during the meeting included complaints about people parking on the streets in subdivisions throughout the city.

"We have the problem in every subdivision in the city," Oelrich said, noting trash trucks, school buses and fire trucks may have problems on a road when cars are parked in the street.

"I don't know what the solution is and I'm not offering a solution," Oelrich said

Mayor Sonny Hudson said city officials would ask around to see how other cities handle the problem.

"It's something to think about," Hudson told council members.

