Prairie Grove First United Methodist Church is looking to support a new need in the state of Nebraska.

The local church has been a local beacon of support for many organizations in the Northwest Arkansas area, including the NWA Food Bank, Bright Futures Prairie Grove, Life Ministries and Ronald McDonald House. With a goal of feeding people both physically and spiritually, the Methodist Church is always looking for ways to serve.

With the recent floods and disasters in Nebraska, Prairie Grove UMC feels that Prairie Grove and NWA has the heart and the means to respond quickly and appropriately in a meaningful way.

"Prairie Grove, like much of NWA, is a community based on agriculture, and our church has a way of helping people when they need it the most," said Steve Bartholomew, who is leading the Nebraska campaign. "When I saw what was happening in Nebraska, I knew that I had a church family and a community that could relate to that tragedy, find a need in Nebraska, and work together to meet that need."

"The United Methodist Church works with UMCOR, the United Methodist Committee on Relief, to identify areas where we can have the greatest impact in the quickest way possible," said Lee Myane, pastor of Prairie Grove FUMC. "That connection, along with local connections already on the ground in Nebraska, has allowed us to get deep into this project early on and identify urgent needs that include fencing, livestock feed, medical supplies, and more."

The church is working with UMCOR and the Nebraska Department of Agriculture to funnel money and supplies to the areas that are most in need. The Methodist church is hosting a fundraiser on June 8 that will feature trail rides, free food and games, a petting zoo, and more to raise money for the cause.

"We urge everyone that has a connection to agriculture in NWA to consider donating money and resources to our cause to help out our friends in Nebraska," Myane said.

More information about the cause can be found by visiting http://pgmethodist.com/nebraska/. For more information on the church, go to its website, http://pgmethodist.com.

