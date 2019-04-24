LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Nate Johnson, a seventh grader at Prairie Grove Middle School, has developed a new website for the middle school's EAST program. It includes a new link so the community can submit ideas or concerns for students to help address.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Do you see something in the city that needs to be fixed? Do you see something in Prairie Grove that could be improved upon? Or do you have an idea that would benefit the community?

Students in the EAST program at Prairie Grove Middle School are hoping local residents will bring problems, issues or ideas to them so they possibly can help out.

Nate Johnson, a seventh-grader in the EAST program, has created a new website for the program and the site includes a "Services" tab at the top of the page. Johnson is hoping people will go to the public services link and then click on the Public Services box at the bottom of the page.

From there, anyone can type in a message to the EAST class. The box says, "Find something wrong in the community? We'll do our best to fix it!"

Will Bryant, EAST facilitator, said EAST is a class where students learn technology and learn about community service.

"It's to empower the kids to make real life changes at a young age," Bryant said

Johnson adds, "In my own words, it's using technology to help the community and the environment."

The middle school EAST program already is involved in many community projects, such as working along the Muddy Fork of the Illinois River to help purify the water and prevent erosion.

Students are working on a case that can be placed at Lowe's that tells people about special events. Another project is called "Muted Melodies," and this student is working on a website and developing equipment so that hearing-impaired people can feel music through pulses from a device.

Another team has started a kids speech program to help shy kids be more comfortable talking to others. They are playing games and activities with the children and incorporating speaking lessons into those activities.

And then another group of students is working on escape routes in case a school shooter appears at the middle school.

This is Bryant's first year as EAST facilitator. Last year, he was teaching third grade at Prairie Grove Elementary School, and school officials asked if he would be interested in taking over the EAST program for seventh- and eighth-graders.

"I was not familiar with it," Bryant said. "I researched it and now I love it."

EAST is intended to be student-led and student-driven, Bryant said.

"It's a lot of getting kids to buy into it."

Johnson will serve as administrator of the EAST website and is looking forward to seeing what ideas come from the community. The class wants to help out but sometimes students are not sure what projects are out there.

