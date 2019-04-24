On Saturday, May 4, history buffs, community leaders and preservationists will aid in the maintenance and restoration of numerous sites as part of Park Day, the American Battlefield Trust's annual hands-on preservation event. Thousands of volunteers across the country will participate as Park Day celebrates its 23rd year with events in 32 states.

Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park will host a Park Day event beginning at 9 a.m. May 4. This year's Park Day event will focus on restoring the Borden hillside landscape to its historic state during the Battle of Prairie Grove in December of 1862. Volunteers are encouraged to sign-up in advance.

For more information, contact Park Interpreter Matt Mulheran, 479-846-2990 or by e-mail at matt.mulheran@arkansas.gov.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the park's Borden entrance.

