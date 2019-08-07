Submitted photo Savannah Perkins is a candidate for 2019 Lincoln Riding Club junior queen. Competition is interwoven throughout the 66th annual Lincoln Rodeo and the winner will be selected during the final performance of the rodeo which begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

LINCOLN -- Savannah Perkins wasn't born in the saddle, well almost, she has been riding since before she could hold her head up.

Her love of rodeo can be attributed to her parents, Charlie and Christy Perkins, of Farmington, who practically raised her on horseback. Yet, Savannah's heritage goes way back beyond that, something which stacks up in her favor as a candidate for 2019 Lincoln Riding Club junior queen.

Rodeo is a huge part of Savannah's life. Savannah's papa, Woody Porter, thrilled audiences as a legendary performer, working as a rodeo clown for many years. Savannah has competed in rodeos since she was five years old and was also a trick rider for the Arkansas Fillies Drill Team.

All this and the cowgirl is only 12 years old in the sixth grade at Farmington's Randall Lynch Middle School.

Savannah's horse is named Rowdy which she will be using in the competition. Savannah competes in Little Britches Rodeos, Ozark Junior Regional Rodeo Association (OJRRA), Northwest Arkansas Riding Club (NWARC) playdays, Cinch Timed Event Championship (CTEC) rodeos and National Barrel Horse Association (NBHA) events. Savannah has won many buckles, saddles, and various other awards.

Savannah loves softball, cheerleading, modeling, and kayaking. Savannah received the citizenship award this year at her school and was the Little Miss Clothesline Fair. Savannah is currently Junior Miss Clothesline Fair. Savannah also received MVP at two softball tournaments this year.

"I want to be Junior Miss Lincoln Riding Club to have an opportunity to help teach kids my age about the sport of rodeo and why it is so important to me," Savannah said. "I feel I could contribute knowledge of the sport and the wonderful memories I cherish at the Lincoln rodeo and playdays."

Competition is interwoven throughout the 66th annual Lincoln Rodeo and the winner will be selected during the final performance of the rodeo which begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

