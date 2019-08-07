Submitted photo Landree Cunningham is a candidate for the 2019 Lincoln Riding Club queen. Royalty competition proceeds throughout the 66th annual Lincoln Rodeo with winners to be crowned during the final performance of the rodeo which begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

LINCOLN -- Landree Cunningham shoots for her third Lincoln Riding Club crown in six years in going for the 2019 Lincoln Rodeo queen title.

"Why not?" Landree figures, she held the titles of 2013 LRC Princess as well as the 2015 LRC Junior Queen.

Landree, 16-year-old daughter of Jason and Brandy Cunningham, of Lincoln, attends Lincoln High School and plans to attend college majoring in Criminal Justice.

Landree has been riding horses for over 10 years. Her paint horse is named Jenny Craig. Landree says Jenny Craig carries her through poles, barrels, and queening. She has competed in many events for barrels, poles, and flags and has had the privilege of winning five saddles.

When not on horseback Landree is busy in her hometown while competing in basketball, cheer, softball, as well as track and field. She also participates in FFA, holding the office of vice president of her class, and Upward Bound (college prep).

According to her biography provided by Lincoln Riding Club, Landree currently ranks in the top 25 in the state of Arkansas for girls basketball players.

Landree says she "follows her older sister, Taylor; and her dad's footsteps." She says being part of the LRC pageant will help her with her career in criminal justice as those in that field need to be able to communicate with people. Landree says she wants to improve her confidence, ability to speak in public and meet new people while representing Lincoln Riding Club.

Royalty competition proceeds throughout the 66th annual Lincoln Rodeo with winners to be crowned during the final performance of the rodeo which begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

