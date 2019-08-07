MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove's first baseman, Madie Hutchinson, shown applying a tag to a Farmington base-runner, earned All-Conference honors for her sophomore season. Hutchison batted .361 with 10 RBIs and 4 doubles as the Lady Tigers went 8-9 overall and 2-5 in league play.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Four girls from Prairie Grove's 2019 softball team coached by Katy Chavis received All-Conference honors.

Among those awarded the distinction are: senior catcher, Sara Benton; senior second baseman, Raegan Rochier; sophomore outfielder, Kelsey Pickett; and sophomore first baseman, Madie Hutchinson.

During her senior season Benton appeared in 13 games batting .333 with 8 RBIs, 2 doubles and 3 home runs. Benton was solid defensively, posting a .976 fielding percentage with 80 put-outs in 85 chances. She was only charged with 2 errors and made 1 double play. Benton drew 4 walks while procuring a .412 on-base percentage, while producing a .666 slugging average.

Pickett went 15-for-37 at the plate and hit .405 with 11 RBIs, 4 doubles and a triple. She successfully stole 8 bases in 12 tries. Pickett limited her errors to just 2 over a dozen games with an .882 fielding percentage recording 14 outs with an assist. Pickett walked 5 times, posting an on-base percentage of.488 with a .567 slugging average.

Hutchison was 13-for-36 (.361) with 10 RBIs and 4 doubles. She made good on 7 steals out of 13 attempts. Hutchison made 15-of-19 plays to record outs with a .789 fielding percentage. Hutchison got 4 free passes by walks for an on-base percentage of .425 with a .472 slugging average.

Rochier capped her career by batting .375 (12-of-32) driving in 11 runs to tie Pickett for the team lead. She hit 2 triples and homered once. Rochier tacked on 7 stolen bases in 13 tries. Over a 13-game span, Rochier maintained an .865 fielding percentage getting 29 outs in 37 tries with 3 assists, 5 errors and 2 double plays. Rochier earned 8 walks while establishing an on-base percentage of .500 with a .593 slugging average.

The Lady Tigers finished 8-9 overall and 2-5 in 4A-1 play improving from a 6-16 record in 2018. Chavis, who had been designated interim coach, following a July 10, 2018, decision not to renew Brandy Carte's contract, applied for the head coaching position, but Prairie Grove school board voted to hire Dave Torres during its June 17, 2019, meeting. Chavis concluded her coaching tenure for Prairie Grove softball with a 10-11 overall record, which included four games she coached in 2018 while Carte was serving a suspension.

