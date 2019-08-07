Submitted photo Shania Downing is a candidate for 2019 Lincoln Riding Club junior queen. Competition is ongoing throughout the 66th annual Lincoln Rodeo with the winner to be crowned during the final performance of the rodeo which begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

LINCOLN -- In true cowgirl style, Shania Downing made a public profession of her faith and was baptized in the White River at the age of 10.

She believed and accepted that all of her entry fees needful to attain eternal life have been paid. Now, Shania needn't worry about not measuring up. The 13-year-old cowgirl has been well taken care of.

Perhaps, taking a page out of Esther's book, Shania seeks to obtain favor in the sight of all who look upon her, according to Esther 2:15 (KJV), presenting herself before the judges as a candidate for 2019 Lincoln Riding Club junior queen.

Shania's happy place has always been on the back of a horse, so running the queen pattern just seems natural to her.

Shania wants to become Junior Miss Lincoln Riding Club to help promote rodeo. Shania is concerned that rodeo may become a dying sport without proactive promotion on the part of cowboys and cowgirls.

"To keep it alive we must teach younger generations how important this heritage is, and have amazing role models for this sport," Shania said.

Shania, now 13, is the daughter of Shane and Angelina Downing, of Farmington. Shania is in the seventh grade at Farmington Junior High School and wants to become a chef when she graduates.

Shania has been riding horses since she could walk. Shania has two great horses named Stormy and Ace. Shania is part of the Arkansas Fillies Drill Team and loves competing in barrels, poles and flags, in which she has won numerous ribbons and buckles. Shania ran for Little Miss Huntsville, Arkansas, when she was 8-years-old and placed first runner up.

Shania has many things she loves to do which includes reading, playing basketball, volleyball, and spending time with her corgis, Chloe and Rooster. Shania is an active member of the Cowboy Corner Post Church at Siloam Springs. Shania has received numerous certificates for the National Honor Society.

"Rodeo has helped me in becoming a very supportive person and has inspired me to keep active goals and try hard every day for my goals and dreams," Shania said.

Royalty competition is ongoing throughout the 66th annual Lincoln Rodeo with the winner to be crowned during the final performance of the rodeo which begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

